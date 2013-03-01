* SPDR Gold Trust holdings drop for eighth straight session
* Physical buying continues, but overshadowed by investors'
selling
* Coming Up: Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI; 0858 GMT
(Adds details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 1 Gold hovered around $1,580 an
ounce on Friday, supported by physical buying in China, but a
strong dollar and waning investor interest threatened to further
weaken the metal that just suffered its biggest monthly decline
in nine months.
The dollar index traded close to a six-month high hit
in the previous session as risk appetite was hurt by political
uncertainty in Italy and U.S. government spending cuts due to
kick in later in the day. The U.S. dollar attracted safe-haven
inflows, but that weighed on dollar-priced commodities.
Buying from China helped support prices, as the popular gold
forward contract traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
was running about $20 an ounce higher than the
global spot price.
"There is physical buying interest, but we don't see much
buying from funds and other investors, who are attracted to the
stock market right now, as they are generally more confident in
the economy," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung
Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
Even a weaker-than-expected revised U.S. growth number for
the fourth quarter failed to rekindle the passion for gold, and
investors continued to liquidate their shares in the
exchange-traded gold funds.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold
ETF, dropped to a nearly seven-month low of 1,254.49 tonnes on
Feb. 28 in its eighth straight session of decline, finishing
February with a record monthly outflow of 73.606 tonnes.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,581.39 an ounce
by 0636 GMT, after finishing February down 5 percent in a fifth
consecutive month of declines, its longest stretch of monthly
losses in 16 years. It was the biggest monthly decline since
last May.
U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent, to $1,581.20.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could fall to
$1,554.49 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Investors are focusing on $85 billion of spending cuts due
to kick in on Friday in the United States, absent a highly
unlikely last-minute deal among lawmakers.
Although some analysts said a looming fiscal crisis in the
world's top economy would help gold regain some favour, as it
would argue for prolonged monetary support that has been a key
driver of gold's rally in recent years, others believed the
near-term support would be minimal.
"The $85 billion in spending cuts is simply too small to
make much of a difference to the economy and although it could
cause some problems, it will have no bearing on influencing
investor allocations among different asset classes," Ed Meir, an
analyst at INTL FCStone, said in a note.
The aftermath of Italy's inconclusive elections remained a
concern to investors, as political instability in the euro
zone's third-largest economy threatens to reignite the region's
debt crisis. Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the
situation next Monday.
Precious metals prices 0636 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1581.39 1.63 +0.10 -5.56
Spot Silver 28.56 0.05 +0.18 -5.68
Spot Platinum 1575.74 -4.25 -0.27 2.65
Spot Palladium 723.75 -2.47 -0.34 4.59
COMEX GOLD APR3 1581.20 3.10 +0.20 -5.65 18048
COMEX SILVER MAR3 28.52 0.12 +0.42 -5.67 95
Euro/Dollar 1.3078
Dollar/Yen 92.48
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)