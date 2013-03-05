SINGAPORE, March 5 Gold inched up on Tuesday to
snap four sessions of decline, with investors expecting major
central banks to stick to loose monetary policy at meetings this
week, supporting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
But the ongoing exodus from exchange-traded gold funds
dragged on prices, with some investors regaining their appetite
for riskier assets such as equities as the global economic
outlook brightens.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,575.60 an
ounce by 0045 GMT.
* U.S. gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,575.30.
* Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve's influential vice
chair, said on Monday that the central bank's aggressive
monetary stimulus is warranted given how far below its full
potential the economy is operating.
* A number of central banks will hold policy meetings this
week, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of
Japan, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The
BOJ and the ECB are both expected to hold steady, while the BOE
is seen under mounting pressure to relaunch its bond buying
programme.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell for the tenth straight
session on March 4 to a seven-month low of 1,253.283 tonnes.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors staged a
late-day rebound, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and
pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about
growth and China's housing market.
* The euro languished near a three-month low on Tuesday as
investors kept a wary eye on political developments in Italy,
while commodity currencies proved resilient with the Australian
dollar bouncing off an eight-month trough.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0330 Australia RBA cash rate
0843 Italy Markit Adaci Services PMI
0848 France Markit Services PMI
0853 Germany Markit Services PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI
1000 Euro zone Retail sales
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP Consumer confidence
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1575.60 2.26 +0.14 -5.91
Spot Silver 28.61 0.06 +0.21 -5.52
Spot Platinum 1572.49 7.56 +0.48 2.44
Spot Palladium 716.13 1.66 +0.23 3.49
COMEX GOLD APR3 1575.30 2.90 +0.18 -6.00 1396
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.63 0.13 +0.45 -5.31 430
Euro/Dollar 1.3027
Dollar/Yen 93.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)