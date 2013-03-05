* Dow breaks through levels last seen in 2007 * Outflow in gold ETF holdings continue but seen slowing * Platinum group metals outperform on S. Africa strike * Coming up: U.S. ADP private-sector jobs, factory orders Weds (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang March 5 Gold edged higher on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as demand for safe havens was sapped as the Dow Jones industrial average tore to a record high as economic optimism fueled a rally in equities. Platinum group metals rose sharply as a fresh strike in South African mines stirred supply fears. Tuesday's rise snapped bullion's four-day losing streak. Fears of fund liquidation and losses in the holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds have dented sentiment. The metal was initially supported by inflation concerns after China said it planned to increase spending and set its 2013 growth target at 7.5 percent. But selling was triggered by hopes of a strengthening U.S. economic outlook and the Dow's surge to an all-time high. "As long as equities keep hitting new highs, investors are not going to look toward gold. The focus is on equities right now and it doesn't seem to be toward safe havens," said Howard Wen, metals analyst at HSBC. Spot gold, which has fallen 6 percent since the beginning of the year, was up 0.2 percent at $1,576.21 an ounce by 3:22 p.m. EST (2022 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up $2.50 at $1,574.90, with trading volume about 10 percent below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Momentum investors appeared to favor Wall Street for now, with the Dow rising above the previous record set in October 2007 as equities rose broadly. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index, which represents a broader swatch of companies, also rose almost but 1 percent but remained below its lifetime high. ETF OUTFLOW TO BOTTOM OUT? Appetite for gold-backed exchange-traded funds remained soft, with the world's largest gold ETF SPDR Gold Shares reporting a 10th straight daily outflow of bullion holdings on Monday, this time of 0.6 tonnes. The fund had last reported its largest ever monthly outflow in February and has seen holdings fall by 97.5 tonnes since the start of the year, compared to a 39-tonne rise in the same period of 2012. "The rate of decline is starting to slow after February's huge drop. Once that bottoms out, prices should stabilize," said HSBC's Wen. Private investors added physical gold following the metal's heavy selloff late in February, underpinning a market hit hard by heavy fund liquidation last month, a survey showed. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3 percent to $28.64 an ounce, tracking gold to erase its earlier gains. Among platinum group metals, platinum was up 1.2 percent to $1,583.74 an ounce, while palladium rose 2.7 percent to $733.97 an ounce. Platinum prices rose sharply after news of fresh labor unrest at Lonmin, the world's number three platinum miner, which said on Tuesday that thousands of workers at its Marikana mine had gone on an illegal strike. 3:22 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1574.90 2.50 0.2 1571.10 1585.80 132,582 US Silver MAY 28.604 0.108 0.4 28.520 29.090 31,852 US Plat APR 1585.70 19.50 1.2 1568.80 1597.40 11,526 US Pall JUN 734.60 20.15 2.8 716.50 739.05 4,422 Gold 1576.21 2.87 0.2 1572.35 1585.91 Silver 28.640 0.090 0.3 28.540 29.120 Platinum 1583.74 18.81 1.2 1571.50 1608.00 Palladium 733.97 19.50 2.7 719.27 736.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 158,503 203,219 177,241 15.25 0.01 US Silver 34,707 64,678 53,085 23.88 0.37 US Platinum 11,966 13,697 10,852 18.35 0.06 US Palladium 4,471 9,086 5,255 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Natalie Huet in London, Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Leslie Adler)