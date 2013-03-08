SINGAPORE, March 8 Gold hovered near $1,580 an
ounce on Friday ahead of the release of a key U.S. job market
report, as encouraging U.S. employment data earlier this week
and lack of monetary easing moves from major central banks muted
buying interest in gold.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,579.25 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, on course for a 0.3 percent weekly rise.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,578.90.
* Investors are eyeing the all-important U.S. February
employment report, due at 1330 GMT, after Thursday's weekly
jobless claims and Wednesday's ADP National Employment Report
showed signs of improvement in the labour market.
* February's employment report is expected to show moderate
job growth as higher taxes and fears of deep government spending
cuts made employers cautious, economists said.
* The European Central Bank decided to keep interest rates
unchanged, citing positive economic survey indicators. ECB
President Mario Draghi said markets have settled after Italy's
inconclusive elections and any threat of contagion to other euro
members has been muted.
* Investors pulled $5.6 billion from gold exchange-traded
products (ETPs) in February after poor performance by the yellow
metal, but appetite for riskier, growth-oriented industrial
metals ETPs remained intact.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.805 tonnes to 1,243.05
tonnes on March 7, resuming a decline after pausing for one
session.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the
Dow ending at a record for a third straight day as jobless
claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labour market's recovery
a day before the closely watched payrolls report.
* The euro held onto gains early in Asia on Friday, having
posted its second biggest one-day rally this year, after the
European Central Bank wrong footed investors who had positioned
for a more dovish signal from ECB President Mario Draghi.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A China Exports
N/A China Imports
N/A China Trade balance
1100 Germany Industrial output
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1579.25 0.85 +0.05 -5.69
Spot Silver 28.90 0.03 +0.10 -4.56
Spot Platinum 1603.74 12.50 +0.79 4.48
Spot Palladium 756.97 2.00 +0.26 9.39
COMEX GOLD APR3 1578.90 3.80 +0.24 -5.78 1485
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.91 0.10 +0.34 -4.38 363
Euro/Dollar 1.3100
Dollar/Yen 94.88
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)