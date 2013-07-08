* Gold could retest three-year low - technicals * U.S. dollar at 3-year high, Nikkei rises (Adds comments, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 8 Gold fell for a third session on Monday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon begin tapering its bond-buying stimulus after a stronger-than-expected jobs report, and as the dollar hit a three-year high. Bullion, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has fallen 10 percent since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the U.S. economy was recovering strongly enough to reduce its $85 billion monthly bond buying stimulus later this year. U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, exceeding expectations of 165,000 and supporting the case for a Fed pullback. "The jobs report is pulling gold prices down," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Precious Metals. "Some physical buying interest supported prices earlier but we could test $1,200 again today." Gold for immediate delivery fell 0.2 percent to $1,220.59 an ounce by 0632 GMT following a 2 percent decline on Friday. Comex gold was higher by about $8 at $1,220.20. Spot gold is expected to revisit its June 28 low of $1,180.71 per ounce as it may have resumed its primary downtrend, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. The U.S. dollar rose 1.5 percent and hit a fresh three-year high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday. FURTHER DECLINES Gold posted its biggest quarterly loss on record, down 23 percent for April-June, and fell below $1,200 for the first time in nearly three years after Bernanke's comments on tapering. Liquidations from gold-backed exchange-traded funds continued, signalling waning interest in the metal. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF, said its holdings fell to a four-year low of 961.99 tonnes on Friday. "We're predicting gold will continue to drop year after year roughly by $100 on average each year," Michael Haigh, managing director at Societe Generale, told reporters at a briefing in Singapore. Haigh sees gold prices hovering around $1,200 towards the end of the year and fall further to average at $1,150 in 2014. He also said as prices fall below $1,200, some gold miners will start hedging, adding to the bearish momentum. Precious metals prices 0632 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1220.59 -2.72 -0.22 -27.11 Spot Silver 18.79 -0.07 -0.37 -37.95 Spot Platinum 1329.75 6.25 +0.47 -13.37 Spot Palladium 676.72 -1.28 -0.19 -2.21 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1220.20 7.50 +0.62 -27.19 24474 COMEX SILVER SEP3 18.76 0.02 +0.13 -38.10 5362 Euro/Dollar 1.2822 Dollar/Yen 101.04 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ed Davies)