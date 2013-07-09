* Gold one and three-month forward rates suggest increased borrowing * China June consumer inflation up more than expected * Gold-backed ETF outflow continues * Investors await U.S. June FOMC minutes Wednesday (New updates throughout, adds comment, adds second byline, NEW YORK to dateline) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, July 9 Gold hit a one-week high on Tuesday, gaining 1 percent on strong physical demand, and as Chinese inflation data boosted the metal's appeal as a hedge. The metal's second consecutive daily gain was sparked by data showing China's annual consumer inflation accelerated more than expected in June. Signs of tightness in gold forward market also boosted investor sentiment. News that the 1-month and 3-month Gold Forward Offered Rates (GOFO), rates at which bullion banks are prepared to lend gold on a swap against U.S. dollars, fell for the first time in years underpinned gold prices. "Clearly there is some dislocation in the physical market and maybe because demand has been surprisingly strong that has caused some temporary shortages," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar, adding that there has been a lot of gold borrowing in the last 24 hours . Spot gold touched its highest since July 2 at $1,260.01 an ounce earlier. It traded at $1,245.90 an ounce, up 0.9 percent by 3:34 PM EDT (1934 GMT) U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled up $11 to $1,245.90 an ounce, as trading volume was 15 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Liquidation in bullion-backed exchange traded funds continued, suggesting gold prices could come under renewed pressure, analysts said. Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF, fell to the lowest since February 2009, down 1.6 percent to 946.96 tonnes. Investors are now focusing on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes - records from the Fed's June meeting - due for release on Wednesday. TECHNICAL SUPPORT Traders also attributed some of Tuesday's gains to technical buying once prices crossed $1,245, the level at which gold stood before nonfarm payroll data came out last Friday. The technical buying also forced investors to cover short positions, which they had increased in the expectation of further losses. Bullion has fallen nearly 10 percent since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the economy was recovering strongly enough for the U.S. central bank's $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus to be reduced as soon as later this year. It came under additional pressure late last week as a strong U.S. jobs report showed the employment market remains on track for a recovery. Among other precious metals, silver climbed 0.9 percent to $19.21 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,363 an ounce and palladium gained 0.3 percent to $697.22 an ounce. 3:34 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1245.90 11.00 0.9 1232.00 1258.70 153,693 US Silver SEP 19.138 0.100 0.5 18.930 19.485 31,370 US Plat OCT 1368.60 6.60 0.5 1354.00 1381.10 7,247 US Pall SEP 697.35 1.95 0.3 692.00 705.00 2,848 Gold 1247.39 11.50 0.9 1234.18 1260.01 Silver 19.210 0.170 0.9 19.020 19.500 Platinum 1363.00 5.00 0.4 1355.00 1377.50 Palladium 697.22 2.22 0.3 694.75 703.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 179,148 206,364 183,141 24.84 -1.69 US Silver 34,423 67,384 56,313 36.42 -0.92 US Platinum 7,416 16,723 13,034 28.76 0.85 US Palladium 2,889 5,249 5,539 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by James Jukwey and David Evans; Editing by Diane Craft)