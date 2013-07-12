* Gold edges lower after four days of gains
* Weekly gains at 4.3 pct
* Dollar rises after sliding in previous session
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 12 Gold eased on Friday due to
profit-taking after four days of gains but was on track for its
biggest weekly gain in nearly two years on easing fears of an
early end to U.S. monetary stimulus that has boosted bullion's
appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Bullion has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year on
concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion monthly bond
purchases will be pared soon. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
confirmed the fears in June, saying the rollback could start
later in the year.
But Bernanke on Wednesday suggested the bond purchases could
last longer. And minutes from a June Fed meeting showed
officials were divided over when to end the stimulus.
"A lot of folks out there had been talking about Fed buying
less bonds starting from this September. That's why the Fed
minutes really caught everyone off guard," said a precious
metals trader in Hong Kong, adding that the tapering could now
be pushed to next year.
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,277.40 an ounce by
0731 GMT. Bullion has gained close to 5 percent this week, on
course for its biggest weekly climb since October 2011 when it
rose 6.2 percent.
Comex gold and silver were trading near
multi-week highs hit on Thursday.
Traders attributed gold's reversal to profit-taking and as
physical demand slowed after the recent gain in prices.
Analysts said gold could face resistance crossing the $1,300
level. Spot gold hit a high of $1,298.36 on Thursday - its
highest in nearly three weeks.
"Based on a purely technical basis, we view it as more
likely for prices to ease," Phillip Futures analysts wrote in a
note.
"The resistance at $1,300 is a strong one and prices have
already shown great difficulty in breaking through."
Spot gold is expected to retrace to a support of $1,273 per
ounce, as it failed to break the $1,302 resistance, Reuters
technicals analyst Wang Tao said.
Many still expect gold to end lower this year as investors
jump to rallying stocks, dumping holdings in gold-backed
exchange traded funds, and physical demand slows.
Investors pulled $998.8 million from commodities and
precious metals funds, up from withdrawals of $92.6 million in
the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed
on Thursday.
Precious metals prices 0731 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1277.40 -7.29 -0.57 -23.72
Spot Silver 19.82 -0.28 -1.39 -34.54
Spot Platinum 1399.75 -4.75 -0.34 -8.81
Spot Palladium 716.25 -0.25 -0.03 3.50
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1276.30 -3.60 -0.28 -23.84 25227
COMEX SILVER SEP3 0.20 0.00 -0.78 -99.35 7433
Euro/Dollar 1.3068
Dollar/Yen 99.07
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharman)