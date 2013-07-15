* Gold climbs as much as 0.8 percent * Up for 5 sessions out of 6 * Asia stocks erase early losses (Adds analyst comments, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, July 15 Gold extended gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly percentage increase in nearly two years, as fears eased that the U.S. Federal Reserve would wind down its stimulus programme early. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that a highly accommodative policy was needed for the foreseeable future, bolstering bullion which is often seen as a hedge against inflation. "People are still buying after Bernanke's assurance," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "They were expecting the tapering (in stimulus) to begin in September but now they think there is a possibility of it happening only next year." Prices were also buoyed as Chinese GDP data for the second quarter matched expectations at 7.5 percent. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,285.70 an ounce by 0700 GMT, after advancing nearly 5 percent last week - the most since October, 2011. But it is still down nearly 25 percent this year. U.S. gold gained $7 to $1,284.50. Silver, platinum and palladium were all hovering near their highest levels in more than three weeks. "It's Bernanke that is still impacting liquidity in the markets," said Han Pin Hsi, global head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "I think we are forming a base (in gold prices) here at current levels. We are still more bullish compared to these prices." SHORT LIVED REBOUND However, other analysts said the rebound in gold prices may not last long. "Our economists continue to expect the FOMC to taper asset purchases at the September meeting and conclude purchases in March 2014," Barclays analysts wrote in a note on Monday, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "Given our economists' view and seasonally weak period for demand, we believe the recent rally (in gold) is likely to be short lived." Standard Chartered's Hsi also said outflows from gold exchange traded funds would have to stop before gold could climb much higher. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, are near four-year lows. The fund has seen outflows of over 13 million ounces, or about $17 billion at current prices, so far this year. Precious metals prices 0700 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1285.70 1.41 +0.11 -23.22 Spot Silver 19.88 0.01 +0.05 -34.35 Spot Platinum 1408.82 7.32 +0.52 -8.22 Spot Palladium 723.25 5.25 +0.73 4.52 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1284.50 6.90 +0.54 -23.35 23886 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.86 0.06 +0.32 -34.48 6618 Euro/Dollar 1.3050 Dollar/Yen 99.35 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Michael Perry)