* Funds cover record shorts, likely to remain bearish * Gold breaks above 50-day daily average * India takes more steps to cut gold imports * Coming up: U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index Tuesday (Adds market details, comment, updates prices) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, July 22 Gold surged 3 percent and hit a one-month high on Monday, vaulting back over a technical threshold at $1,300 an ounce as speculators fearing a reversal of the recent downward price trend rushed to buy back bearish bets. It was the gold's heftiest one-day gain in 13 months and its three-day rally is the biggest in almost two years. Also contributing was heavy short covering as futures investors anticipating the start of delivery period on August contracts rolled positions from August to December. The first day for delivery notices is July 31. "With more shorts being built over the last couple of months, it's not surprising to see that the shorts have to cover their positions with the increase of prices," said Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and asset management at CPM Group. Technical buying helped bullion to hold onto its gain after spot gold ended above its 50-day moving average for the first time since November 2012. However, possible renewed bearish bets by funds combined with India's tightening gold import rules suggest bullion prices could come under pressure, analysts said. Spot gold was up 3 percent at $1,334.31 an ounce by 3:35 p.m. EDT (1935 GMT), after hitting a high of $1,338.91, its loftiest price since June 20. U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $43.10 an ounce to $1,336, with trading volume about 15 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver rallied 5.4 percent to $20.51. Gold has now rallied of 4.6 percent since Thursday, its biggest three-day gain since October 27, 2011. Last week, gold posted its second consecutive weekly gain after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke assured investors that the U.S. central bank will be careful in scaling back economic stimulus, which slashed U.S. interest rates after the financial crisis and raised interest in gold investments. The market is still down 23 percent this year and languishes in bear territory. Speculators added almost 2,000 contracts to what was already a record net short position totaling over 80,100 lots in the week to July 16, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. Even so, given the size of the short position and signs of prices steadying from months of heavy selling, rallies would not be a surprise if investors move to cover shorts, dealers said. Analysts have slashed their 2013 gold and silver price forecasts after sharp falls earlier this year and expect them to remain weak in 2014 as the United States reins in monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. INDIA TIGHTENS GOLD IMPORTS India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit. India, the largest gold consuming country, offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals. "From a personal standpoint, I find it hard to see how the Indian gold market will weather these restrictions," said Rhona O'Connell, head of metal research and forecast at Thomson Reuters GFMS. Among other precious metals, platinum rose 1.4 percent to $1,443.75 an ounce, while palladium eased 0.1 percent to $743.97. 4:27 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1336.00 43.10 3.3 1295.40 1339.10 183,821 US Silver SEP 20.509 1.049 5.4 19.495 20.575 48,605 US Plat OCT 1448.00 16.80 1.2 1430.50 1456.40 7,404 US Pall SEP 750.45 0.70 0.1 745.00 754.00 3,239 Gold 1334.31 38.57 3.0 1296.95 1338.91 Silver 20.510 1.050 5.4 19.570 20.600 Platinum 1443.75 20.25 1.4 1433.25 1452.50 Palladium 743.97 -0.53 -0.1 748.00 752.04 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 232,273 197,226 179,644 21.77 0.30 US Silver 52,082 64,873 56,507 28.4 -0.84 US Platinum 7,564 15,305 13,082 25.11 -0.89 US Palladium 3,279 4,368 5,466 (Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Alden Bentley)