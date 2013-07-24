SINGAPORE, July 24 Gold slipped on Wednesday
after hitting a fresh one-month high the session before as the
dollar climbed off lows and investors took profits after four
days of gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 0.3 percent to $1,343.56 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, after rising to a one-month peak on Tuesday
as speculators bought back bearish bets ahead of an option
expiry later this week.
* Comex gold gained $9 to $1,343.40, while silver
and platinum tracked gold lower.
* Spot gold has gained over $160 an ounce from a three-year
low hit in late June after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the U.S. central bank would only start phasing out its
stimulus when it was sure the economy was strong enough to stand
on its own.
* World stock markets rose to near five-year highs on
Tuesday, boosted by views that China was moving to support its
cooling economy, while the dollar fell to one-month lows.
* The markets is waiting for the latest reading on China's
manufacturing activity due at 0145 GMT for signs of economic
growth in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer.
* Wall Street's multibillion-dollar commodity trading
operations came under the political spotlight on Tuesday as a
powerful U.S. Senate committee questioned whether commercial
banks should control oil pipelines, power plants and metals
warehouses.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.16 percent to
929.76 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc reported a
sharp drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday and laid out a
plan to cut medium-term spending in light of declining metal
prices and global economic uncertainty.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood at one-month lows early in Asia on
Wednesday after extending a broad decline for a third session,
giving beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar some
breathing space.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI
0658 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit services flash PMI
1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI
1400 U.S. New home sales
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1343.56 -3.93 -0.29 -19.77
Spot Silver 20.44 -0.01 -0.05 -32.50
Spot Platinum 1441.99 -5.51 -0.38 -6.06
Spot Palladium 739.72 0.72 +0.10 6.90
COMEX GOLD AUG3 1343.40 8.70 +0.65 -19.84 3087
COMEX SILVER SEP3 20.42 0.16 +0.79 -32.64 873
Euro/Dollar 1.3223
Dollar/Yen 99.47
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)