* Spot gold reverses earlier gains, Comex gold up 1 pct * Fed provides no guidance on tapering timeline * U.S. GDP, jobs data stronger than expected (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Gold reversed early gains on Thursday as the dollar crept off six-week lows on brighter U.S. economic data and investors fretted about a pull-back in monetary stimulus despite dovish comments from the Federal Reserve. The Fed on Wednesday said the bank will continue to support the U.S. economy but gave no indication of an imminent end to its bond buying programme, which has supported the metal's inflation-hedge appeal. "I think people might be hard pressed to come up with really a compelling reason to put new positions on gold based on that one statement," said one Hong Kong-based precious metals trader. "If we see a very strong recovery in the employment situation, that will unsettle the markets," he added. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is due for release on Friday, and will follow Wednesday's gross domestic product and jobs data that painted a brighter picture of economic growth. Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,319.46 an ounce by 0658 GMT, after rising more than 7 percent in July to post its strongest month since January 2012. Silver fell 1 percent, while platinum and palladium were higher. U.S. gold gained as much as 1 percent. The dollar index gained 0.6 percent, though it was still near six-week lows. Physical demand for bullion also remained quiet. Shanghai gold futures turned negative after gaining at the open, indicating soft buying in China - the world's second biggest bullion consumer. In top buyer India, gold imports have come to a halt due to uncertainty in import policy, keeping premiums high at around $45 an ounce over London prices. The Indian central bank has still not issued any clarification to importing agencies regarding a rule that ties imports to exports, a Mumbai-based dealer said. Logistics firms have not cleared a single shipment since the rule was announced on July 22, the dealer said. Precious metals prices 0658 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1319.46 -3.03 -0.23 -21.20 Spot Silver 19.64 -0.16 -0.81 -35.14 Spot Platinum 1434.24 0.24 +0.02 -6.56 Spot Palladium 727.22 1.22 +0.17 5.09 COMEX GOLD AUG3 1318.70 6.30 +0.48 -21.31 152 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.62 -0.01 -0.07 -35.28 5685 Euro/Dollar 1.3253 Dollar/Yen 98.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)