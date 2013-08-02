SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Gold fell for a fifth session
on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month as
strong U.S. data raised fears of an early end to the Federal
Reserve's stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 0.06 percent to $1,307.09 an
ounce by 0004 GMT, bringing losses this week close to 2 percent.
* U.S. gold slipped about $4 to $1,306.80.
* U.S. factory activity jumped to a two-year high in July
and first-time applications for jobless benefits hit a
5-1/2-year low last week, supporting views that the Fed could
start tapering its $85 billion monthly stimulus later this year.
* The European Central Bank left interest rates at a record
low 0.5 percent on Thursday and affirmed that they will remain
there for some while to come and could yet fall further.
* Markets are now waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due
later on Friday.
* Ouflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed with holdings falling
0.68 percent to 921.05 tonnes on Thursday after a six-day pause.
* Barrick Gold Corp - the world's largest gold
producer - posted an $8.7 billion writedown on Thursday, slashed
its dividend and lowered capital spending forecasts for the year
on falling gold prices.
* Gold premiums in India remained above $40 an ounce over
London spot prices as importers halted shipments, creating a
supply crunch.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains early in Asia on
Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after
a batch of upbeat economic data supported the Fed plan to start
reducing stimulus this year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1230 U.S. Personal income
1345 U.S. ISM-New York business index
1400 U.S. Factory orders
Precious metals prices 0004 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1307.09 -0.75 -0.06 -21.94
Spot Silver 19.61 0.03 +0.15 -35.24
Spot Platinum 1434.50 -2.00 -0.14 -6.55
Spot Palladium 727.72 -3.78 -0.52 5.16
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1306.80 -4.40 -0.34 -22.02 5034
COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.58 -0.05 -0.25 -35.41 724
Euro/Dollar 1.3209
Dollar/Yen 99.43
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)