SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Gold fell for a fifth session on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in a month as strong U.S. data raised fears of an early end to the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.06 percent to $1,307.09 an ounce by 0004 GMT, bringing losses this week close to 2 percent. * U.S. gold slipped about $4 to $1,306.80. * U.S. factory activity jumped to a two-year high in July and first-time applications for jobless benefits hit a 5-1/2-year low last week, supporting views that the Fed could start tapering its $85 billion monthly stimulus later this year. * The European Central Bank left interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent on Thursday and affirmed that they will remain there for some while to come and could yet fall further. * Markets are now waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later on Friday. * Ouflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed with holdings falling 0.68 percent to 921.05 tonnes on Thursday after a six-day pause. * Barrick Gold Corp - the world's largest gold producer - posted an $8.7 billion writedown on Thursday, slashed its dividend and lowered capital spending forecasts for the year on falling gold prices. * Gold premiums in India remained above $40 an ounce over London spot prices as importers halted shipments, creating a supply crunch. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains early in Asia on Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after a batch of upbeat economic data supported the Fed plan to start reducing stimulus this year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls 1230 U.S. Personal income 1345 U.S. ISM-New York business index 1400 U.S. Factory orders Precious metals prices 0004 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1307.09 -0.75 -0.06 -21.94 Spot Silver 19.61 0.03 +0.15 -35.24 Spot Platinum 1434.50 -2.00 -0.14 -6.55 Spot Palladium 727.72 -3.78 -0.52 5.16 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1306.80 -4.40 -0.34 -22.02 5034 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.58 -0.05 -0.25 -35.41 724 Euro/Dollar 1.3209 Dollar/Yen 99.43 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)