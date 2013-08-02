* Gold set for weekly loss of more than 3 percent * US manufacturing, jobless claims data strong * Asian shares advance, dollar rebounds (Adds trader comments, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Gold slipped to a two-week low on Friday after falling through a key technical level near $1,300 as strong U.S. economic data raised fears the Federal Reserve may start to taper its commodities-supportive stimulus measures. Losses over the past five sessions pushed gold towards its worst weekly performance in a month. Strong jobless benefits and factory activity data, along with better-than-expected U.S. GDP numbers, bolstered the case for a stimulus wind-down. Spot gold fell 1.6 percent to $1,287.56 an ounce by 0642 GMT, bringing losses this week to around 3.5 percent. Gold fell earlier to $1,283.29 - its lowest since July 19. U.S. gold declined $24 to $1,287.10. Traders said prices began falling sharply after gold broke through the $1,303 level. There were lots of bids around $1,280 - the level near which gold consolidated previously, they said. "We are still expecting the Fed to taper its QE in September," said Barnabas Gan, an analyst at OCBC Bank, referring to quantitative easing. "The labour data, along with GDP, is pretty positive and allows for the Fed to taper this year," he said. The Fed has said its policy remains driven by data, but it gave no signs in a statement on Wednesday that it was set to wind down its monthly bond-buying measures. The market is now waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later on Friday for clues on the economy's strength. "If the report is bullish, gold prices will continue to see downward pressure," said Gan, who expects gold prices to fall to $1,250 by the end of the year. Traders expect gold to fall below $1,200 if the nonfarm data is better than expected. U.S. employers likely hired enough workers in July to push the jobless rate to near its lowest level in more than four years and bring the Fed within months of paring back its stimulus program, economists polled by Reuters said. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.7 percent to 921.05 tonnes on Thursday, hitting fresh four-year lows. Outflows from the top eight gold ETFs tracked by Reuters have totalled 19 million ounces so far this year, or about $25 billion at current prices. Physical demand has held up reasonably well despite the volatility in prices. Premiums over London spot prices, one of the best measures of physical demand, were about $22 an ounce in China, which is set to overtake India as the top gold consumer this year. Sales of gold bars and coins at the Perth Mint picked up in July from the previous month, as the metal logged its biggest monthly price gain since January 2012. Precious metals prices 0642 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1287.56 -20.28 -1.55 -23.11 Spot Silver 19.38 -0.20 -1.02 -36.00 Spot Platinum 1421.74 -14.76 -1.03 -7.38 Spot Palladium 723.22 -8.28 -1.13 4.51 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1287.10 -24.10 -1.84 -23.19 40620 COMEX SILVER SEP3 19.36 -0.27 -1.37 -36.13 8269 Euro/Dollar 1.3220 Dollar/Yen 99.55 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)