SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Gold was steady on Wednesday after a sharp slide the day before prompted by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering its stimulus programme from next month. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.08 percent to $1,321.76 an ounce by 0010 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent on Tuesday and snapping a four-day climb. * U.S. retail sales rose in July, pointing to an acceleration in consumer spending that could bolster the case at the Fed for winding down its major economic stimulus. * The Fed could begin reducing its bond-buying stimulus as early as its September meeting despite inflation being below target, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday. * The value of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves fell $13.9 billion in the second quarter to $513.8 billion, mostly due to a slide in gold prices, the country's central bank said. * India hiked the import duty on gold yet again to a record 10 percent and also raised excise duty on the metal, after Indians bought more in July despite attempts to strangle supply and curb demand as the government tries to rein in dollar spending. * Gold prices in India are likely to rise this week, extending gains past their highest level in four months, due to the import duty hike and dollar weakness. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday after racking up a third session of gains as the upbeat U.S. retail data sent Treasury yields sharply higher. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 - France GDP Preliminary Reading For Q2 0600 - Germany GDP Flash Reading For Q2 0830 - BOE Minutes Of August Rate Decision 0830 - BOE Jobless Rate For June 0900 - Euro Zone GDP Flash Estimate For Q2 1100 - U.S. Weekly Mortgage Market Index 1230 - U.S. PPI/Core PPI For July 1915 - St. Louis Fed President Bullard Speaks Precious metals prices 0010 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1321.76 1.07 +0.08 -21.07 Spot Silver 21.39 -0.02 -0.09 -29.36 Spot Platinum 1489.74 -7.76 -0.52 -2.95 Spot Palladium 734.43 -2.07 -0.28 6.13 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1320.90 0.40 +0.03 -21.18 1422 COMEX SILVER SEP3 21.42 0.07 +0.34 -29.34 444 Euro/Dollar 1.3265 Dollar/Yen 98.17 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)