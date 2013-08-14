* U.S. data could boost case for September tapering
* Dollar firms, U.S. Treasury yields rise
* U.S. economic performance remains mixed - Fed official
* St. Luis Fed President James Bullard speaks at 1915 GMT
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Aug 14 Gold edged up on Wednesday, after
dropping 1 percent the previous session, but a steady dollar and
stronger U.S. Treasury yields, coupled with worries the U.S.
Federal Reserve may start tapering its monetary stimulus soon
capped further upside.
A pullback in the the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond
purchases would support a higher interest rate environment that
diminishes gold's attractiveness.
Uncertainty over the timing of the roll back has already
pushed the metal down 21 percent this year, after 12 consecutive
years of gains.
"One of the prevailing factors for gold at the moment is the
dollar movement and in the total absence of other fresh factors
that can impact prices, the market remains stuck on the QE,
non-QE story," MKS analyst Frederic Panizzutti said.
"We are in pure summer trading and we may remain in the
$1,300/$1,350 range for few weeks yet."
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,324.86 an ounce by
1048 GMT. It fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday, ending a four-day
winning streak after strong U.S. economic data and further
import curbs by key buyer India.
The dollar was firm, having hit a near one-week high
against a basket of currencies after U.S. retail sales data
pointing to an acceleration in consumer spending on Tuesday sent
Treasury yields above 2.7 percent and bolstered the case for a
Fed tapering sooner rather than later.
The U.S. economic performance remains too mixed for Fed
policymakers to lay out a detailed path for reducing and
eventually halting their asset-purchasing next month, Atlanta
Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday. [ID:nL2N0GE1EH
The next Fed meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17-18. Until
then, markets will scrutinise economic data to gauge the
strength of economic recovery. The main event on Wednesday is a
speech by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on the U.S.
economy and monetary policy at 1915 GMT.
"Once the taper is out, it will hit gold once more, though
likely not to the same extent as drops earlier this year," UBS
Wealth Management analyst Dominic Schnider said.
INDIA CURBS
Traders said gold prices were likely to rise in India this
week, extending gains past their four-month high, due to the
latest import duty hike that was introduced on Tuesday.
The Indian government has raised import duties on gold three
times this year in an attempt to strengthen the rupee and reduce
the country's trade deficit.
"Despite the expectations that gold imports may fall,
India's appetite for bullion is anticipated to pick up later in
the year due to seasonal demand," HSBC analysts wrote in a note.
Analysts say this could increase further illegal gold supply
into India.
Silver rose 0.5 percent to $21.51 an ounce, having
touched a two-month high of $21.76 on Tuesday, on track for its
sixth straight session of gains for the first time since
January.
Platinum fell 0.9 percent to $1,485.24 an ounce.
Palladium fell 0.4 percent to $733.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Keiron Henderson)