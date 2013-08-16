SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Gold eased on Friday after
gaining more than 2 percent in the previous session as strong
U.S. data indicated the Federal Reserve could soon start
tapering its massive stimulus.
The metal, however, was holding near two-month highs and was
headed for its best weekly gain in over a month on technical
buying and inflows into the world's biggest gold exchange-traded
fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.08 percent to $1,364.41 an ounce
by 0012 GMT. It has gained nearly 4 percent this week.
* It rose to a near two-month high on Thursday, gaining 2.3
percent as a drop in the U.S. dollar triggered short-covering
and a technical breakout once prices breached key resistance at
$1,350 an ounce.
* Silver eased after jumping 5 percent to a near
three-month high. Platinum and palladium added to
gains and were trading close to two-month highs.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to a near six-year low last week and consumer
prices rose broadly in July, which could draw the Federal
Reserve closer to trimming its massive bond-buying program.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.03 percent to
912.92 tonnes on Thursday. It had, however, seen gains on
Wednesday, only the second increase in two months.
* Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, received $130.7 million over the week, marking
the first injections of cash into the funds since last March.
* South African gold producer Sibanye Gold said on
Thursday it could cut up to 1,600 jobs after a review of its
business, a move that could provoke a backlash from the
government and labour unions as tough wage talks take place.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was nursing heavy losses in Asia on Friday
after wild swings overnight left dealers struggling to find a
pattern amid all the noise, setting the scene for a defensive
session into the weekend.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 - Euro Zone Current Account For June
0800 - Euro Zone Net Investment Flow In June
0900 - Euro Zone Final Inflation For July
0900 - Eurostat Trade For June
1230 - U.S. Housing Starts/Building Permits For July
1355 - Thomson Reuters/Univ Of Mich Preliminary August
Consumer Sentiment
1430 - U.S. ECRI Weekly
Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1364.41 -1.14 -0.08 -18.52
Spot Silver 22.94 -0.02 -0.09 -24.24
Spot Platinum 1525.49 3.79 +0.25 -0.62
Spot Palladium 759.97 0.97 +0.13 9.82
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1363.90 3.00 +0.22 -18.61 2821
COMEX SILVER SEP3 22.94 0.00 +0.00 -24.32 884
Euro/Dollar 1.3349
Dollar/Yen 97.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)