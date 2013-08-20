(Corrects paragraph 1 to show Fed minutes to be released on Weds, not Tues) SINGAPORE, Aug 20 Gold was steady on Tuesday as traders waited for clues on the outlook for U.S. stimulus from the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, due for release on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,367.14 an ounce by 0007 GMT. It fell on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak as rising U.S. bond yields signalled the Fed could be moving closer to reducing its bond-buying programme next month. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 percent to 912.32 tonnes on Monday, after seeing its first weekly increase since November 2012. * Britain's gold exports to Switzerland surged in the first half of this year, Australian bank Macquarie said on Monday, suggesting bullion being sold out of exchange-traded funds may be heading for Swiss refineries before being sold on in Asia. * Indian traders said they would start importing gold again over the next week or so after the central bank clarified a new rule that brought the flow of the precious metal into the world's top gold consumer to a standstill at the end of July. * The cost structure at AngloGold Ashanti's flagship Ghana gold mine is unsustainable and the company is looking to make cuts to counter rising costs and falling production, the firm's chief executive said. * Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world's top platinum producer, said it planned almost 7,000 job cuts at its South African operations including thousands of compulsory lay-offs, drawing an angry response from a labour union and raising the risk of renewed unrest at its mines. * Platinum producer Lonmin faces possible strike action from minority unions that were left out of a recognition agreement it signed last week with South Africa's hardline Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. benchmark bond yields hit a two-year high near 3 percent on Monday and emerging market currencies from India to Indonesia tumbled as markets braced for the Fed to start withdrawing support for the U.S. economy. DATA/EVENTS 0600 Germany Producer prices 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales Precious metals prices 0007 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1367.14 1.66 +0.12 -18.36 Spot Silver 23.17 0.05 +0.22 -23.48 Spot Platinum 1507.49 5.19 +0.35 -1.79 Spot Palladium 750.47 2.97 +0.40 8.45 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1367.20 1.50 +0.11 -18.42 990 COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.18 0.01 +0.06 -23.51 260 Euro/Dollar 1.3334 Dollar/Yen 97.63 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)