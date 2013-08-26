SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Gold erased early gains that
pushed it past the psychological $1,400 mark to an 11-week high,
slipping on uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will wind back its stimulus measures from next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,394.79 an
ounce by 0027 GMT. It had gained 1.6 percent on Friday after
weak U.S. home sales.
* The metal breached the $1,400 mark early on Monday,
jumping to a 11-week high of $1,406.01.
* The Fed could announce a cautious first step in tapering
bond purchases at its meeting next month, provided there were no
"really worrisome" signs the economy was faltering, a top U.S.
central banker said on Saturday.
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers gave gold
mining companies seven days on Saturday to meet its demand for
pay rises of up to 60 percent or face strike action.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.72 percent, or
6.61 tonnes, to 920.13 tonnes on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers boosted bullish bets in
gold futures and options to their highest level since early
February, buoyed by the uncertain timing of the Fed's planned
unwinding of its bond-buying stimulus, a report by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
* ETF Securities, a pioneer of exchange traded funds as a
tool for investors to buy into gold at a time when prices were
rising, offered to let them swap shares for coins subject to a
fee charged by Britain's Royal Mint.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was broadly steady against its major
counterparts in Asia on Monday.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. Durable Goods For July
1430 Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing Index For August
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1394.79 -1.65 -0.12 -16.71
Spot Silver 24.03 0.04 +0.17 -20.64
Spot Platinum 1539.74 6.54 +0.43 0.31
Spot Palladium 750.47 1.51 +0.20 8.45
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1395.00 -0.80 -0.06 -16.76 11191
COMEX SILVER SEP3 24.04 0.30 +1.27 -20.68 2936
Euro/Dollar 1.3385
Dollar/Yen 98.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)