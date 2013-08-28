SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Gold extended gains to a fifth straight session on Wednesday, trading near its highest in more than three months on safe-haven buying due to geopolitical tensions in Syria. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.03 percent to $1,416.48 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent the day before. The metal hit $1,423.41 on Tuesday - its highest since May 15. * The United States and its allies were gearing up for a probable military strike against Syria that could happen within days as punishment for last week's chemical weapons attacks blamed on President Bashar al-Assad's government. * U.S. home prices rose in June but the pace of gains cooled, suggesting higher mortgage rates may end up slowing momentum in the housing sector as the year winds down. * South Africa's mining industry chamber said on Tuesday it had made a final wage increase offer to unions representing workers in the gold sector. * Total global commodity assets under management rose for the first time since early 2013, climbing around $1 billion in July to $348 billion, Barclays Capital said on Tuesday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.10 percent, or 0.90 tonnes, to 921.03 tonnes on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The geopolitical uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike in Syria pushed oil prices to a six-month high on Tuesday and sent equities worldwide sharply lower. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Gfk consumer sentiment 0600 Germany Import prices 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply 1400 U.S. Pending home sales Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1416.48 0.44 +0.03 -15.41 Spot Silver 24.51 0.05 +0.20 -19.06 Spot Platinum 1531.50 12.70 +0.84 -0.23 Spot Palladium 742.97 0.97 +0.13 7.37 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1416.90 -3.30 -0.23 -15.45 2103 COMEX SILVER SEP3 24.55 -0.11 -0.43 -19.01 1479 Euro/Dollar 1.3386 Dollar/Yen 97.11 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)