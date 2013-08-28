* Reaches highest since May 14, seen as safe haven
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise
* Coming up: U.S. Q2 Core PCE Price index, GDP Thursday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 28 The spot gold price
briefly rose above $1,430 an ounce to a three-and-a-half-month
high on Wednesday on safe-having buying as the United States and
its allies looked set to launch military strikes on Syria.
While U.S. futures settled lower on the day, bullion rose
for a fifth consecutive session as Syrians braced themselves for
what U.S. officials described as plans for multi-national
strikes that could last for days, in response to last week's gas
attack that killed hundreds of civilians in a rebel-held suburb
of Damascus.
A one-percent rise in U.S. crude futures on fears that any
action against Syria could widen into a regional Middle East
conflict also increased gold's inflation-hedge appeal.
"We are seeing the risk profile for the credit market shift
in favor of gold in the near term until the contour of the Syria
crisis is better understood," said Ed Lashinski, director of
global strategy and execution for RBC Capital Markets' futures
group.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,416.86 an ounce by
3:29 p.m. (1929 GMT), having earlier hit $1,433.31, its highest
price since May 14.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$1.40 an ounce at $1,418.60, with trading volume about 10
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
After tumbling to a three-year low of $1,180 on June 28, the
price of gold has now rallied 21 percent in the last two months.
Some analysts said gold looks vulnerable to profit taking,
as its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose for a fifth day
to 71 on Wednesday. A reading above 70 is considered overbought.
On Wednesday, the U.S. National Association of Realtors said
its Pending Homes Sales Index fell 1.3 percent in July, a sign
that housing-market weakness might postpone the U.S. central
bank's planned tapering of its $85 billion monthly bond-buying
stimulus.
The Fed's monetary stimulus to boost growth in the last
several years has been a major driver behind gold's rally to a
record high $1,920 an ounce in September 2011.
SPDR GOLD POSTS INFLOW
As a gauge of investment demand, holdings in the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust
, gained 29,000 ounces, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday.
Despite recent inflows, bullion held at SPDR Gold Trust is
still near its lowest level since early 2009 and about 30
percent below a record high set in December 2012.
Demand for physical gold in Asia slowed this week as spot
prices surged to three-month highs and emerging market
currencies plunged.
The rupee's tumble to a record low against the dollar is
likely to curb demand from India, one of the world's top gold
buyers. Gold prices hit all-time highs in Indian rupee terms
for a second day on Wednesday.
Among other precious metals, silver prices dropped
0.7 percent to $24.30. Platinum rose 0.8 percent to
$1,530.70 an ounce, while palladium edged up 0.2 percent
to $743.50 an ounce.
3:29 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1418.80 -1.40 -0.1 1413.20 1434.00 155,310
US Silver SEP 24.391 -0.260 -1.1 24.220 25.120 81,931
US Plat OCT 1540.10 8.00 0.5 1516.00 1546.60 10,837
US Pall SEP 746.05 -3.10 -0.4 734.90 749.85 6,711
Gold 1416.86 0.82 0.1 1414.13 1433.31
Silver 24.300 -0.160 -0.7 24.260 25.080
Platinum 1530.70 11.90 0.8 1520.50 1543.50
Palladium 743.50 1.50 0.2 738.77 748.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 168,813 180,951 190,193 24.18 -0.69
US Silver 145,518 58,053 53,341 36.41 1.44
US Platinum 11,102 9,242 12,448 20.63 0.00
US Palladium 15,432 5,290 5,354
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by
David Cowell, Jane Baird and Alden Bentley)