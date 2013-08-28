* Reaches highest since May 14, seen as safe haven * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise * Coming up: U.S. Q2 Core PCE Price index, GDP Thursday (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 28 The spot gold price briefly rose above $1,430 an ounce to a three-and-a-half-month high on Wednesday on safe-having buying as the United States and its allies looked set to launch military strikes on Syria. While U.S. futures settled lower on the day, bullion rose for a fifth consecutive session as Syrians braced themselves for what U.S. officials described as plans for multi-national strikes that could last for days, in response to last week's gas attack that killed hundreds of civilians in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus. A one-percent rise in U.S. crude futures on fears that any action against Syria could widen into a regional Middle East conflict also increased gold's inflation-hedge appeal. "We are seeing the risk profile for the credit market shift in favor of gold in the near term until the contour of the Syria crisis is better understood," said Ed Lashinski, director of global strategy and execution for RBC Capital Markets' futures group. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,416.86 an ounce by 3:29 p.m. (1929 GMT), having earlier hit $1,433.31, its highest price since May 14. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $1.40 an ounce at $1,418.60, with trading volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. After tumbling to a three-year low of $1,180 on June 28, the price of gold has now rallied 21 percent in the last two months. Some analysts said gold looks vulnerable to profit taking, as its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) rose for a fifth day to 71 on Wednesday. A reading above 70 is considered overbought. On Wednesday, the U.S. National Association of Realtors said its Pending Homes Sales Index fell 1.3 percent in July, a sign that housing-market weakness might postpone the U.S. central bank's planned tapering of its $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus. The Fed's monetary stimulus to boost growth in the last several years has been a major driver behind gold's rally to a record high $1,920 an ounce in September 2011. SPDR GOLD POSTS INFLOW As a gauge of investment demand, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust , gained 29,000 ounces, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday. Despite recent inflows, bullion held at SPDR Gold Trust is still near its lowest level since early 2009 and about 30 percent below a record high set in December 2012. Demand for physical gold in Asia slowed this week as spot prices surged to three-month highs and emerging market currencies plunged. The rupee's tumble to a record low against the dollar is likely to curb demand from India, one of the world's top gold buyers. Gold prices hit all-time highs in Indian rupee terms for a second day on Wednesday. Among other precious metals, silver prices dropped 0.7 percent to $24.30. Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,530.70 an ounce, while palladium edged up 0.2 percent to $743.50 an ounce. 3:29 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1418.80 -1.40 -0.1 1413.20 1434.00 155,310 US Silver SEP 24.391 -0.260 -1.1 24.220 25.120 81,931 US Plat OCT 1540.10 8.00 0.5 1516.00 1546.60 10,837 US Pall SEP 746.05 -3.10 -0.4 734.90 749.85 6,711 Gold 1416.86 0.82 0.1 1414.13 1433.31 Silver 24.300 -0.160 -0.7 24.260 25.080 Platinum 1530.70 11.90 0.8 1520.50 1543.50 Palladium 743.50 1.50 0.2 738.77 748.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 168,813 180,951 190,193 24.18 -0.69 US Silver 145,518 58,053 53,341 36.41 1.44 US Platinum 11,102 9,242 12,448 20.63 0.00 US Palladium 15,432 5,290 5,354 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by David Cowell, Jane Baird and Alden Bentley)