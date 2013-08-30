SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Gold eased on Friday as the probability of an immediate U.S. strike on Syria faded, and strong U.S. data rekindled fears of an imminent scale-back of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,403.71 an ounce by 0016 GMT, dropping for a second straight session after a five-day rally. * The metal is still on track to record its second monthly gain, helped largely by short-covering and technical buying. * U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the April-June period, more than double the pace clocked in the prior three months. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, a potential sign of faster hiring in August. * U.S. officials conceded on Thursday they lacked conclusive evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad personally ordered last week's poison gas attack, and some allies have warned that military action without U.N. Security Council authorization risks making the situation worse. * Earlier this week, gold hit its highest level since May on safe-haven buying as geopolitical tensions in Syria mounted. * The amount of gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers fell 20 percent in July to an average 23.2 million ounces a day, data from industry group the London Bullion Market Association showed. * India is considering a radical plan to direct commercial banks to buy gold from ordinary citizens and divert it to precious metal refiners in an attempt to curb imports and take some heat off the plunging currency. * The South African government will not intervene in deadlocked wage talks between gold producers and unions even as some producers prepare for work stoppages of up to three months, the South African mines minister said on Thursday. * New Gold Platinum, the physically backed South African platinum exchange-traded fund operated by Absa Capital, has become the largest fund of its type in volume terms just four months after its launch, Absa said on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Oil prices retreated sharply on Thursday as a possible strike on Syria remained uncertain, while signs of strong U.S. economic growth drove sent the dollar to a three-week peak. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders 0600 Germany Retail sales 0800 Italy Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone Business climate 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment 0900 Euro zone Inflation 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate 1200 India Q2 GDP quarterly 1230 U.S. Personal income 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1403.71 -3.93 -0.28 -16.17 Spot Silver 23.72 -0.11 -0.46 -21.66 Spot Platinum 1511.49 -2.21 -0.15 -1.53 Spot Palladium 734.00 0.02 +0.00 6.07 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1403.80 -9.10 -0.64 -16.23 3386 COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.74 -0.36 -1.47 -21.68 95 Euro/Dollar 1.3237 Dollar/Yen 98.44 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)