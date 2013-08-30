* Gold up 5 percent in August

* Dollar hovers near 4-week high on upbeat U.S. data

* Oil falls after Britain says no to Syria action (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Clara Denina

LONDON, Aug 30 Gold fell below $1,400 an ounce on Friday on speculation a U.S. military strike on Syria was less likely and after strong U.S. data confirmed expectations the Federal Reserve could taper monetary stimulus soon.

U.S. officials conceded on Thursday they lacked conclusive evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad personally ordered last week's poison gas attack on civilians, while Britain's parliament rejected British participation in any U.S.-led military action against Syria.

"Gold is under pressure from a firm U.S. dollar and lower oil prices after the West debates whether to attack Syria," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Spot gold fell 1 percent to a session low of $1,392.06 an ounce. It was 1 percent lower at $1,393.61 an ounce by 1356 GMT.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped $18.80 an ounce at $1,394.00 an ounce.

The metal had risen to a 3-1/2 month high of $1,433.31 on Wednesday and was headed for its second straight monthly gain of around 5 percent after traders, who had positioned themselves for further losses at the start of the month, had to close out those positions, traders said.

"The move higher in August was driven mostly by short-covering and opportunistic buying, which seems to have now run out of steam," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said.

The dollar held steady near four-week highs after data showed the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose to 53.0 from 52.3 in July, matching economists' expectations. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the regional economy.

In an earlier report, consumer spending ticked up just 0.1 percent, less than an expected 0.3 percent rise.

Investors are scrutinising economic data to gauge the strength of economic recovery and predict when the Federal Reserve is likely to start curbing its $85 billion per month bond-buying programme.

An early end to the stimulus could hurt assets such as gold that had been boosted by central bank liquidity over the past four years.

Brent crude oil slipped below $115 a barrel after strong gains earlier in the week. The positive correlation between gold and oil has risen in the past few sessions as gold is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflationary pressures.

Higher gold prices in seasonally weak August deterred buyers who had splashed out on jewellery, bars and coins earlier this year.

In Hong Kong gold kilo bar premiums declined to $2.50 an ounce from $5 two weeks ago. Tokyo premiums fell to 50 cents from $1.50, while those in Singapore dropped to $1.50.

Silver extended its decline to trade down 1.7 percent at $23.39 an ounce. Spot platinum was unchanged at $1,513.77 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 1.2 percent at $725 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Jane Baird)