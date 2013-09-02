SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Gold extended losses to a
third straight session on Monday, falling over 1 percent in
early Asian hours, as U.S. President Barack Obama chose to seek
Congressional approval before any military action against Syria.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 1.1 percent to $1,380.23 an
ounce by 0005 GMT, trading at its lowest in a week. U.S. gold
also fell about 1 percent to $1,382.40.
* Gold had risen last week to its highest since mid-May as
possible military action against Syria prompted safe-haven
buying, but gave up some gains after British lawmakers voted
against any involvement.
* Obama and his top aides launched a full-scale political
offensive on Sunday to persuade a sceptical Congress to approve
a military strike against Syria, but faced an uphill struggle to
win over many lawmakers and a war-weary American public.
* Gold output in Australia, the world's no. 2 producer after
China, rose 5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago as
producers cut costs by increasing the ore grade.
* Demand for U.S. gold coins plunged 77 percent in August to
the lowest level in six years as retail buying that helped
bullion recover from a historic sell-off in April continued to
slow, U.S. Mint data showed on Friday.
* Bullish bets on gold futures and options placed by hedge
funds and other money managers hit their highest levels since
January as the looming U.S.-led strike on Syria pushed investors
into safe-haven assets, data released on Friday showed.
* South African gold miners plan to strike for higher pay
from Tuesday, inflicting more damage on an industry that has
produced a third of the bullion ever pulled from the earth but
is now in rapid decline.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar index rose to a four-week high, as the
possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria had investors
shunning risk.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Aug
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Aug
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Aug
0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Aug
0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Aug
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Aug
Precious metals prices 0005 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1380.23 -15.46 -1.11 -17.58
Spot Silver 23.35 -0.11 -0.47 -22.89
Spot Platinum 1513.99 -1.51 -0.10 -1.37
Spot Palladium 719.47 0.47 +0.07 3.97
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1382.40 -13.70 -0.98 -17.51 9509
COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.40 -0.12 -0.50 -22.80 1781
Euro/Dollar 1.3203
Dollar/Yen 98.43
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)