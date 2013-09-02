SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Gold extended losses to a third straight session on Monday, falling over 1 percent in early Asian hours, as U.S. President Barack Obama chose to seek Congressional approval before any military action against Syria. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 1.1 percent to $1,380.23 an ounce by 0005 GMT, trading at its lowest in a week. U.S. gold also fell about 1 percent to $1,382.40. * Gold had risen last week to its highest since mid-May as possible military action against Syria prompted safe-haven buying, but gave up some gains after British lawmakers voted against any involvement. * Obama and his top aides launched a full-scale political offensive on Sunday to persuade a sceptical Congress to approve a military strike against Syria, but faced an uphill struggle to win over many lawmakers and a war-weary American public. * Gold output in Australia, the world's no. 2 producer after China, rose 5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago as producers cut costs by increasing the ore grade. * Demand for U.S. gold coins plunged 77 percent in August to the lowest level in six years as retail buying that helped bullion recover from a historic sell-off in April continued to slow, U.S. Mint data showed on Friday. * Bullish bets on gold futures and options placed by hedge funds and other money managers hit their highest levels since January as the looming U.S.-led strike on Syria pushed investors into safe-haven assets, data released on Friday showed. * South African gold miners plan to strike for higher pay from Tuesday, inflicting more damage on an industry that has produced a third of the bullion ever pulled from the earth but is now in rapid decline. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar index rose to a four-week high, as the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Syria had investors shunning risk. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Aug 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Aug 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Aug 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Aug 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Aug Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Aug Precious metals prices 0005 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1380.23 -15.46 -1.11 -17.58 Spot Silver 23.35 -0.11 -0.47 -22.89 Spot Platinum 1513.99 -1.51 -0.10 -1.37 Spot Palladium 719.47 0.47 +0.07 3.97 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1382.40 -13.70 -0.98 -17.51 9509 COMEX SILVER DEC3 23.40 -0.12 -0.50 -22.80 1781 Euro/Dollar 1.3203 Dollar/Yen 98.43 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)