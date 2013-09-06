* U.S. payrolls rise by less than expected in August * Gold down 0.5 pct for week as fears ease over Syria * Top Fed policymaker says tapering to start September * Coming up: US consumer credit Monday (Adds trader comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activity) By Jan Harvey and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 6 Gold rose 1.5 percent on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased confusions over when the Federal Reserve will start paring back its massive bond-buying stimulus. Despite Friday's rally, gold ended the week 0.5 percent lower for a second consecutive weekly loss as its safe-haven appeal dropped on a lack of progress about possible U.S. military strikes against Syria. Bullion jumped as much as $30 or 2 percent after data showed U.S. employers hired fewer workers than expected in August and the jobless rate hit a 4-1/2 year low as Americans gave up the search for work. The disappointing report complicates the Fed's decision on whether to scale back its monetary stimulus later this month, as the U.S. central bank is set to deliver its next policy statement on Sept. 18. "There is a lot of uncertainty with Syria and the Fed tapering. Those two forces are very much on most traders' minds right now," said Albert Ng, a market maker and portfolio manager at Aurum Options Strategies in New York. U.S. President Barack Obama resisted pressure on Friday to abandon plans for air strikes against Syria and enlisted the support of 10 fellow leaders for a "strong" response to a chemical weapons attack. Spot gold was up 1.5 percent to $1,387.46 an ounce by 2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT). U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery settled up $13.50 at $1,386.50 an ounce, with volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. The worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data suggests that tapering of the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond-purchases, known as quantitative easing, could be pushed back further than had previously been expected, said Mitsui Precious Metals analyst David Jollie. The Fed should begin reducing monthly bond purchases at a meeting later this month in order to set monetary policy on a course for "gradual and predictable" normalization, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a top U.S. central banker, said on Friday. Monetary stimulus has been a major driver of gold's rally of recent years, as the metal's status as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty benefited from increased money printing by central banks in a low interest-rate environment. Gold rose to a record high of $1,920.30 on Sept. 6, 2011 - exactly two years ago. Year-to-date, the metal is down 17 percent and may be set to break its streak of annual gains in the past 12 consecutive years. Among other precious metals, silver was up 2.8 percent at $23.80 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.9 percent to $1,491.74 an ounce, while palladium was up 1.3 percent at $693.71 an ounce. 2:43 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1386.50 13.50 1.0 1358.80 1393.60 150,666 US Silver DEC 23.891 0.636 2.7 23.075 23.990 38,350 US Plat OCT 1495.70 13.60 0.9 1478.30 1506.00 8,685 US Pall DEC 696.85 9.65 1.4 685.35 705.25 3,713 Gold 1387.46 20.47 1.5 1363.35 1392.46 Silver 23.800 0.650 2.8 23.080 23.910 Platinum 1491.74 12.74 0.9 1481.00 1502.50 Palladium 693.71 9.21 1.3 687.52 701.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 160,326 173,377 184,596 24.76 -0.09 US Silver 40,078 70,632 58,418 37.7 0.32 US Platinum 9,550 9,983 12,297 20.37 0.00 US Palladium 3,772 6,904 5,806 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by William Hardy, Keiron Henderson and Nick Zieminski)