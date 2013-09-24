SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Gold edged higher on Tuesday following three days of losses, but gains were limited on uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering its stimulus measures. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,327.46 an ounce by 0018 GMT, while silver gained nearly 1 percent. * The Federal Reserve must for now continue to push hard against threats to the U.S. recovery, but should still be able to reduce its support for the economy later this year, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday. * Just last week, the Fed surprised the markets by deciding not to reduce its asset purchases from the current $85-billion monthly pace. The markets had widely expected the bank to reduce the bond purchases by $10 billion from September. * Goldcorp Inc is not ruling out new takeovers and might even take a look at big, capital-intensive gold-mining projects, Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes told Reuters on Monday, outlining a stance that puts the company at odds with many of its competitors. * Gold importers in India are hoping their old stocks lying at airports would get customs clearance by Tuesday, following a meeting with government officials last week, before they ship more for exporters ahead of the peak Christmas season. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.07 percent, or 0.6 tonnes, to 909.59 tonnes on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global equities markets declined on Monday as nagging uncertainty over the Fed's policy stance offset an election triumph for German leader Angela Merkel and upbeat euro zone and Chinese data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1300 U.S. S&P-CaseShiller housing index 1300 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Precious metals prices 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1327.46 5.92 +0.45 -20.73 Spot Silver 21.78 0.18 +0.83 -28.07 Spot Platinum 1425.24 9.64 +0.68 -7.15 Spot Palladium 715.50 3.50 +0.49 3.40 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1327.80 0.80 +0.06 -20.77 3860 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.82 -0.04 -0.19 -28.02 797 Euro/Dollar 1.3492 Dollar/Yen 98.82 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)