SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Gold held steady early on
Thursday, maintaining gains made in the previous session as
uncertainty over the U.S. debt ceiling prompted safe-haven
buying of the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat, easing 0.06 percent to
$1,332.14 an ounce by 0017 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew pleaded for quick action
in the deeply divided Congress on raising the $16.7 trillion
statutory limit on government borrowing, as he projected an Oct.
17 date when borrowing capacity would be nearly exhausted and
only $30 billion would be left in his agency's checking account.
* Republican leaders in the House of Representatives
notified members that a vote on raising the debt limit could
come as early as Friday. Lawmakers also grappled with another
potential crisis: federal agency shutdowns that could begin with
the new fiscal year on Oct. 1 unless Congress comes up with
emergency funds.
* Gold - seen as a safe haven and alternative investment -
rose to a record $1,920 an ounce in September 2011, partly on
fears over the first U.S. debt ceiling crisis.
* U.S. regulators on Wednesday closed a five-year
investigation into alleged manipulation of the silver market,
saying 7,000 staff hours of investigation produced no evidence
of wrongdoing.
* Chile's Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a freeze on
Barrick Gold Corp's suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine but
the Toronto-based miner escaped having the project's
environmental permit revoked.
* Indian customs cleared some of the imported gold that was
lying at airports and meant for exports after processing, trade
body officials said on Wednesday, a move that could restart
shipments after a gap of more than two months.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar fell and global equities markets continued to
struggle on Wednesday on fears over the U.S. debt ceiling.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply
1230 U.S. Final Q2 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1332.14 -0.85 -0.06 -20.45
Spot Silver 21.77 0.02 +0.09 -28.10
Spot Platinum 1422.50 -3.70 -0.26 -7.33
Spot Palladium 720.51 0.01 +0.00 4.12
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1332.90 -3.30 -0.25 -20.46 2424
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.82 -0.07 -0.30 -28.00 593
Euro/Dollar 1.3519
Dollar/Yen 98.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)