* Profit-taking after safe-haven bids on U.S. budget talks
* U.S. initial jobless claims at near 6-year low
* Pending home sales down for third month in August
* Coming up: US personal income, core PCE Price index Friday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 26 Gold fell on Thursday
as a rise in the dollar and mixed U.S. economic indicators
prompted investors to take profits after gains in the previous
session.
In U.S. economic data on Thursday, contracts to buy
previously owned homes fell for a third straight month in
August, while fewer Americans filed new claims for jobless
benefits last week - conflicting signals on the health of the
economy.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives
refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demands for
straightforward bills to keep the government running beyond
Sept. 30 and to increase the government's borrowing authority to
avoid default.
Bullion rose almost 1 percent on Wednesday on continued
safe-haven buying spurred by uncertainty over whether U.S.
lawmakers would be able to agree to a spending bill before next
Tuesday to avert a government shutdown. Analysts said, however,
that gold's gains on U.S. budget talks were likely to be
temporary.
"Gold could receive a bid over the short term as worries
rise over the debt ceiling talks, but we doubt whether this
variable alone will be enough to keep the complex elevated for
long," said Edward Meir, metals analyst at futures brokerage
INTL FCStone.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,322.40 an ounce
at 3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT).
U.S. Comex gold futures settled down $12.10 an ounce
at $1,324.10, with trading volume in line with its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
For the third quarter, gold is on track to rise 7 percent
after a record 23 percent decline in the second quarter.
DEBT CEILING, FED TAPERING EYED
Two years ago, the first U.S. debt ceiling crisis helped
push gold to a record $1,920 an ounce in September 2011. The
crisis was resolved at the last minute.
Investors continued to watch U.S. economic numbers to
determine whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin reducing
bond purchases this year.
Bullion gained more than 4 percent last week after Fed chief
Ben Bernanke refused to commit to starting a reduction in
quantitative easing this year, defying expectations for a $10
billion cut to the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond-buying
stimulus.
Uncertainty over the timing of the Fed's next move has led
to choppy trading over the past few sessions.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.5 percent
to $21.65 an ounce, platinum dropped 1.5 percent to
$1,404.50 an ounce, and palladium inched down 0.2 percent
to $718.75 an ounce.
3:11 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1324.10 -12.10 -0.9 1319.20 1340.00 141,317
US Silver DEC 21.766 -0.120 -0.5 21.665 22.130 35,585
US Plat OCT 1410.70 -18.10 -1.3 1408.90 1434.40 12,270
US Pall DEC 723.45 -2.25 -0.3 721.00 726.80 2,203
Gold 1322.40 -10.59 -0.8 1319.38 1338.60
Silver 21.650 -0.100 -0.5 21.670 22.080
Platinum 1404.50 -21.70 -1.5 1413.20 1432.50
Palladium 718.75 -1.75 -0.2 723.25 724.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 160,392 165,481 180,276 26.89 1.39
US Silver 36,653 65,668 57,847 33.35 -1.55
US Platinum 27,223 12,784 12,446 19.81 0.00
US Palladium 2,209 6,741 5,903
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Pravin Char, Peter Galloway and John Wallace)