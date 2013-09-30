SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Gold extended gains into a second session on Monday as a possible U.S. government shutdown weakened the dollar and prompted safe-haven buying of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,341.31 an ounce by 0018 GMT, adding to a 1 percent gain on Friday. However, gold is still headed for a near 4 percent loss for the month - after two monthly gains - on fears of a U.S. stimulus tapering. * The U.S. government faced a possible shutdown after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives early on Sunday passed a measure that ties government funding to a one-year delay of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare restructuring law. * If a stop-gap spending bill for the new fiscal year is not passed before midnight on Monday, government agencies and programs deemed non-essential will begin closing their doors for the first time in 17 years. * The United States also faces another deadline in mid-October. Failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling would force the world's biggest economy to default on some payment obligations. * The Federal Reserve must be patient in deciding when to scale back bond purchases, top officials said on Friday, with one arguing it could wait "years" to lift interest rates and another suggesting it could tolerate inflation rising to 3 percent. * The London Bullion Market Association could charge its member banks more or even disband its Gold Forward Offered Rates after a string of new regulations in the financial market, the chairman of the industry body said on Sunday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4 percent, or 3.6 tonnes, to 905.99 tonnes on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stock futures and the dollar came under pressure on Monday as a shutdown of the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, though the euro had political troubles of its own as the Italian government teetered on the edge of collapse. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Final manufacturing PMI 0600 Germany Retail sales 0645 France Producer prices 0900 Euro zone Flash inflation 1230 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index 1430 U.S. Fed Texas manufacturing index Precious metals prices 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1341.31 6.16 +0.46 -19.90 Spot Silver 21.74 0.06 +0.28 -28.20 Spot Platinum 1416.99 3.89 +0.28 -7.69 Spot Palladium 727.72 1.18 +0.16 5.16 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1342.10 2.90 +0.22 -19.91 7652 COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.81 -0.03 -0.12 -28.05 1412 Euro/Dollar 1.3492 Dollar/Yen 97.86 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)