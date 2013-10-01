SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Gold was steady on Tuesday,
after posting its best quarter in a year, as the U.S. government
was on the brink of shutdown over failure to agree on a spending
bill.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.05 percent to $1,327.55 an
ounce by 0012 GMT. The metal fell 0.6 percent in the previous
session as it failed to garner sufficient safe-haven bids
despite a weaker dollar.
* Gold posted a near 8-percent gain for the September
quarter after three quarters of declines prompted by fears over
U.S. stimulus tapering.
* The U.S. Congress, still in partisan deadlock on Monday
over Republican efforts to halt President Barack Obama's
healthcare reforms, was on the verge of shutting down most of
the U.S. government starting on Tuesday morning.
* With the law funding thousands of routine government
activities set to expire at midnight, Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives were still insisting that any temporary
measure to fund the government include a delay of Obama's
healthcare law.
* Demand for U.S. gold coins fell 81 percent in September on
a year-over-year basis, as political turmoil in Syria failed to
rekindle retail buying that has slowed after months of
exceptional bargain hunting, data on the U.S. Mint website
showed on Monday.
* Keeping gold reserves is a key support to central banks'
independence, an official from Banca d'Italia told a bullion
industry conference on Monday, dampening talk that it might sell
some of its holdings.
* Indian gold importers expect the customs department to
clear remaining shipments stuck at airports later in the week,
while some banks have already restarted imports, easing supply
pressures and prices in the domestic market.
* China's central bank is planning to increase the number of
firms allowed to import and export gold and will also ease
restrictions on individual buyers of the precious metal,
according to a draft policy document issued on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* Global stock markets fell and the dollar dropped against
major currencies on Monday as a partial U.S. government shutdown
neared reality, with passage of an 11th hour stop-gap spending
bill seen as unlikely.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI
0743 Italy Markit/ADACI manufacturing PMI
0748 France Markit manufacturing PMI
0753 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final
1400 U.S. Construction spending
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing index
Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1327.55 0.61 +0.05 -20.72
Spot Silver 21.65 0.01 +0.05 -28.50
Spot Platinum 1399.49 0.69 +0.05 -8.83
Spot Palladium 720.50 -1.00 -0.14 4.12
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1328.20 1.20 +0.09 -20.74 1058
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.71 0.00 +0.01 -28.36 248
Euro/Dollar 1.3523
Dollar/Yen 98.38
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)