* Gold's gains limited, on weak safe-haven bids
* U.S. Congress fails to agree on a spending bill
* Debt ceiling talks could give direction to gold-analyst
(Adds shutdown details, Perth Mint sales)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Gold edged higher on Tuesday as
the U.S. government shut down some of its operations after
Congress failed to agree on a spending bill, but gains were
limited as investors believe the stand-off will likely soon be
resolved.
After missing a midnight deadline (0400 GMT), U.S. federal
agencies were directed to cut back services because of partisan
deadlock in Congress over Republican efforts to halt President
Barack Obama's healthcare reforms by using a temporary spending
bill.
The impasse also raised concerns over whether Congress can
meet a more important deadline in mid-October to raise the
debt-ceiling limit.
Gold gained early on Monday on safe-haven bids surrounding
the shutdown, but pulled back as buying slowed despite a weaker
dollar. Spot gold was up 0.13 percent at $1,328.70 an
ounce by 0606 GMT on Tuesday.
"Should the political wrangling continue over the
debt-ceiling negotiations mid-month, this could provide the
impetus for gold to break out of its $1,300 to 1,350 range,"
said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ in Singapore.
"The market is not putting on a big net position which makes
me think that when we get a breakout, it is likely to be
sizeable."
A Sydney-based trader said gold was not seeing much
safe-haven buying as the issue was likely to be resolved soon
and there was not much upside to gold beyond that.
The last time the U.S. government shut down in 1995/96, gold
- which was then trading at less than $400 an ounce -- gained
about 3 percent.
However, failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling by
mid-October would have a much bigger impact as it would force
the United States to default on some payments - an event that
could cripple its economy and send shockwaves round the globe.
When the debt ceiling issue came up in 2011, an agreement
was reached only in the last minute and gold hit an all-time
high of $1,920 an ounce, in part because of the uncertainties
surrounding a deal.
SLOW PHYSICAL DEMAND
The Perth Mint's sales of gold coins and bars in September
more than doubled from the previous month but they were still 17
percent lower than the same period last year.
Demand for U.S. gold coins fell 81 percent in September on
an annual basis, as political turmoil in Syria failed to
rekindle retail buying that has slowed after months of
exceptional bargain hunting, data on the U.S. Mint website
showed on Monday.
Markets in China, the world's second biggest gold consumer
after India, were closed for the National Day holiday.
Precious metals prices 0606 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1328.70 1.76 +0.13 -20.65
Spot Silver 21.72 0.08 +0.37 -28.27
Spot Platinum 1399.99 1.19 +0.09 -8.80
Spot Palladium 720.47 -1.03 -0.14 4.11
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1329.30 2.30 +0.17 -20.68 10598
COMEX SILVER DEC3 21.75 0.04 +0.17 -28.25 2138
Euro/Dollar 1.3542
Dollar/Yen 98.13
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Richard Pullin)