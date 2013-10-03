* Shutdown could delay stimulus tapering -Fed official
* Physical demand remains subdued in Asia
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Oct 3 Gold fell on Thursday, as
investors booked profits after the previous session's gains due
to uncertainty about a partial U.S. government shutdown and slow
demand in key physical markets
It rose 2.2 percent on Wednesday, posting the biggest daily
gain in two weeks, as the dollar fell to an eight-month low and
no end appeared in sight to the shutdown.
Failure to increase the debt limit would push the world's
biggest economy into default and shake markets, already on edge
over the outlook for U.S. stimulus measures.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,312.10 an ounce
by 1451 GMT, having cut heavier losses seen earlier in the
session following the release of U.S. data.
U.S. gold futures for December were down $8.00 an
ounce at $1,313.20.
"Prices cut losses after the U.S. data but ...I think the
big news is going to be the October 17 meeting for the U.S.
budget talks," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.
"Prices are likely to fluctuate ahead of that as investors
will be betting on whether there is going to be a solution or
not."
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday
its services index fell to 54.4 in September from 58.6 in August
which was the highest since December, 2005.
This follows Wednesday's weaker-than-expected ADP jobs data,
which catapulted gold higher.
Investors will continue to watch U.S. economic numbers,
although many federal agencies have stopped collecting and
publishing economic data due to the shutdown and the
widely-awaited non-farm payrolls report will not be released on
Friday.
The lack of official data on the economy could further delay
a reining in of stimulus, Eric Rosengren, head of the Federal
Bank of Boston, said on Wednesday.
The metal has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year
as investors fretted the U.S. central bank would roll back its
$85 billion bond-buying stimulus.
Increased central bank liquidity and a low interest rates
environment encourage investors to put money into
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
As a gauge of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) and a
good indicator of investor sentiment, said its holdings fell 4.2
tonnes to 901.79 tonnes on Wednesday - the biggest fall in
nearly three weeks.
Physical demand remained weak as China was shut for the
National Day holidays.
Gold premiums in China fell from over $40 an ounce at the
start of July to less than $10 by the end of September, as
prices rose, Macquarie said.
"More bearish (is that)... when the gold price fell back in
September the premium did not rise as might have been expected,
suggesting a non-price related weakening of Chinese demand; in
other words that the Chinese might not want much gold," it
added.
Silver fell 0.6 percent to $21.58 an ounce. The metal
rose 2.8 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day gain in two
weeks.
Spot platinum fell 0.8 percent to $1,376.24 an ounce
and spot palladium edged down 1.5 percent to $705.25 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy)