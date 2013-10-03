* Shutdown could delay stimulus tapering -Fed official

By Clara Denina

LONDON, Oct 3 Gold fell on Thursday, as investors booked profits after the previous session's gains due to uncertainty about a partial U.S. government shutdown and slow demand in key physical markets

It rose 2.2 percent on Wednesday, posting the biggest daily gain in two weeks, as the dollar fell to an eight-month low and no end appeared in sight to the shutdown.

Failure to increase the debt limit would push the world's biggest economy into default and shake markets, already on edge over the outlook for U.S. stimulus measures.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,312.10 an ounce by 1451 GMT, having cut heavier losses seen earlier in the session following the release of U.S. data.

U.S. gold futures for December were down $8.00 an ounce at $1,313.20.

"Prices cut losses after the U.S. data but ...I think the big news is going to be the October 17 meeting for the U.S. budget talks," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.

"Prices are likely to fluctuate ahead of that as investors will be betting on whether there is going to be a solution or not."

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Thursday its services index fell to 54.4 in September from 58.6 in August which was the highest since December, 2005.

This follows Wednesday's weaker-than-expected ADP jobs data, which catapulted gold higher.

Investors will continue to watch U.S. economic numbers, although many federal agencies have stopped collecting and publishing economic data due to the shutdown and the widely-awaited non-farm payrolls report will not be released on Friday.

The lack of official data on the economy could further delay a reining in of stimulus, Eric Rosengren, head of the Federal Bank of Boston, said on Wednesday.

The metal has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year as investors fretted the U.S. central bank would roll back its $85 billion bond-buying stimulus.

Increased central bank liquidity and a low interest rates environment encourage investors to put money into non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.

As a gauge of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) and a good indicator of investor sentiment, said its holdings fell 4.2 tonnes to 901.79 tonnes on Wednesday - the biggest fall in nearly three weeks.

Physical demand remained weak as China was shut for the National Day holidays.

Gold premiums in China fell from over $40 an ounce at the start of July to less than $10 by the end of September, as prices rose, Macquarie said.

"More bearish (is that)... when the gold price fell back in September the premium did not rise as might have been expected, suggesting a non-price related weakening of Chinese demand; in other words that the Chinese might not want much gold," it added.

Silver fell 0.6 percent to $21.58 an ounce. The metal rose 2.8 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day gain in two weeks.

Spot platinum fell 0.8 percent to $1,376.24 an ounce and spot palladium edged down 1.5 percent to $705.25 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy)