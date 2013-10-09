* Still no breakthrough in U.S. budget impasse
* Next week key for gold as debt ceiling deadline looms
* China buying muted after holiday
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Gold was stuck in a tight range
on Wednesday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on for a
second week, but the metal was supported by increasing fears the
deadlock could spill over to talks about raising the U.S. debt
ceiling.
Gold has been drifting between $1,300 and $1,330 an ounce in
the past five sessions, with some safe-haven bids providing
support despite a lack of U.S. economic data or a strong rebound
in physical demand.
President Barack Obama refused to give ground in a fiscal
confrontation with Republicans on Tuesday, saying he would
negotiate on budget issues only if they agreed to re-open the
federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.
Congress faces an Oct. 17 deadline to increase the $16.7
trillion borrowing limit to avert the risk of a default on U.S.
debt.
"The support for gold will strengthen as we get nearer to
the critical (deadline) next week," said Song Seng Wun, an
economist at CIMB. "Until the fear of U.S. government default
subsides, gold will gain from safe-haven buying."
Spot gold rose 0.02 percent to $1,318.50 an ounce by
0623 GMT. Gains were limited as the U.S. dollar rose on
Wednesday after policy dove Janet Yellen was tapped to head the
Federal Reserve.
Other than the debt ceiling deadline, traders are also
looking at the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this month
for clues on whether the U.S. central bank will begin trimming
its stimulus this year.
The Fed stunned markets in September when it stuck to its
stimulus measures, saying the bank needs to see more economic
recovery before it can begin tapering. The release of economic
data has been hampered in the past week due to the shutdown.
CIMB's Song said the tapering would probably not begin this
year due to the uncertainties around the U.S. debt ceiling.
WEAK CHINA SUPPORT
Traders had expected gold prices to get a boost when China
reopened on Tuesday after a week-long holiday, but buying in
Shanghai has been muted.
"The return of China yesterday to the gold market resulted
in little price action. With the spot gold price around $20 an
ounce lower than when (the holidays) began, the market was
hoping for a bit of a bounce, but this didn't eventuate," ANZ
analysts said.
Data from Hong Kong showed on Tuesday that China imported
more than 100 tonnes of gold for a fourth straight month from
Hong Kong. But some analysts have questioned whether demand can
stay at these levels through the rest of the year.
Precious metals prices 0623 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1318.50 0.20 +0.02 -21.26
Spot Silver 22.27 0.02 +0.09 -26.45
Spot Platinum 1396.99 1.39 +0.10 -8.99
Spot Palladium 707.97 -4.03 -0.57 2.31
COMEX GOLD DEC3 1318.90 -5.70 -0.43 -21.30 14644
COMEX SILVER DEC3 22.32 -0.13 -0.57 -26.37 4326
Euro/Dollar 1.3553
Dollar/Yen 97.41
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
