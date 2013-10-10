* Republicans offer plan for short-term U.S. debt ceiling
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 10 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Thursday on signs that a deal might be reached to
avert a potential U.S. debt default, which boosted the dollar
and discouraged safe-haven bids.
On Thursday, Republicans in the House of Representatives
offered a plan that would postpone a possible default and urged
President Barack Obama to negotiate an end to the 10-day
government shutdown.
Bullion fell for a third consecutive day, as hopes of a U.S.
deal to raise the country's debt-ceiling limit weighed on safe
havens. The S&P 500 equities index rallied 2 percent and
the dollar index rose.
"Both Republicans and Democrats are starting to be a little
bit more willing to find a solution and that's what is dragging
gold lower," Danske Bank analyst Christin Tuxen said.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,290.02 an ounce
by 3:33 p.m. EDT (1933 GMT).
U.S. Comex gold futures for December settled down
$10.30 an ounce at $1,296.90, with trading volume about 25
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Gold futures trading volume has been light this week. Prices
remained rangebound, with buyers on the sidelines due to a lack
of U.S. data and anxiety over the deadlock in Washington.
"When you don't have the big buyers coming in, it takes a
lot to lift the market when you are relying on smaller players
and physical buyers," said Thomas Capalbo, a precious metals
broker at New York futures brokerage Newedge.
Gold's losses were limited by data that showed U.S. weekly
jobless claims touched a six-month high last week as a
computer-related backlog of claims was processed and a partial
U.S. government shutdown began to hit some non-federal workers.
Silver dropped 0.8 percent to $21.70 an ounce.
PLATINUM GROUP METALS UP
The bullion market also digested news that taxes on gold,
jewels and art could jump in France next year as part of
measures to plug the country's budget deficit.
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said it had
received approval from its member nations to transfer profits
from gold sales to a fund to help low-income nations, freeing up
about $1.9 billion a year in available aid.
Prices of platinum group metals were supported by news that
Anglo American Platinum lost 44,000 ounces of
production during a nearly two-week strike that ended on
Thursday, analysts said.
Platinum gained 0.7 percent to $1,382 an ounce on
persistent fears that mining strikes in South Africa could hurt
supply, while palladium rose 0.9 percent to $707 an
ounce.
3:33 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1296.90 -10.30 -0.8 1289.30 1312.00 122,758
US Silver DEC 21.896 0.005 0.0 21.710 22.250 29,852
US Plat JAN 1396.00 13.00 0.9 1380.60 1399.90 8,003
US Pall DEC 712.55 8.45 1.2 701.30 713.00 3,299
Gold 1290.02 -16.57 -1.3 1290.83 1311.11
Silver 21.700 -0.170 -0.8 21.720 22.180
Platinum 1382.00 9.20 0.7 1383.50 1395.00
Palladium 707.00 6.50 0.9 703.03 711.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 130,908 161,253 189,385 24.13 -0.58
US Silver 31,881 50,743 56,704 35.67 0.88
US Platinum 8,733 14,859 13,005 21.29 0.00
US Palladium 3,357 4,685 5,786