SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Gold was trading near a four-week trough on Wednesday and looked likely to test further lows as mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials added to uncertainty over the fate of the U.S. central bank's stimulus measures. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,266.26 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after falling about 1 percent in the previous session to $1,260.89 - its lowest since Oct. 15. * Silver declined 0.2 percent after dropping 3 percent the session before to a four-week low. * The Fed should keep monetary policy ultra-easy given the economy's tepid growth and an uncertain outlook for jobs growth, two senior officials said on Tuesday. However, one of them said he would not rule out tapering in December. * The Fed's $85-billion in monthly bond purchases has in recent years been a key driver for gold - seen as an inflation-hedge. With improving economic data, the Fed has said it would begin tapering the purchases but the exact timing is yet to be determined. * The platinum market in 2013 is set for its biggest deficit in 14 years and continuing strong industrial and jewellery demand may widen the gap next year, although higher supply, stock overhangs and slow autocatalyst demand could limit price gains, according to refiner Johnson Matthey. * The U.S. Mint's American Eagle silver coin sales rose on Tuesday, bringing this year's total to the programme's record high, highlighting retail investors' strong appetite for silver physical products. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares sagged and the dollar stuck close to a two-month high against the yen in early trade on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone industrial production 1130 India M3 money supply 1200 U.S. weekly mortgage market index 1900 U.S. Federal budget PRICES AT 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1266.26 -1.35 -0.11 -24.38 Spot silver 20.65 -0.03 -0.15 -31.8 Spot platinum 1424.24 -5.51 -0.39 -7.22 Spot palladium 735.97 -1.5 -0.2 6.35 Comex gold Dec3 1265.6 -5.6 -0.44 -24.48 Comex silver Dec3 20.67 -0.108 -0.52 -31.8 Euro 1.3439 DXY 81.135 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)