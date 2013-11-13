* Bargain hunting, dollar fall rekindle gold bullion buying * New York futures underperform spot gold * Market looks to Yellen comments set for Thursday * Coming up: U.S. weekly initial jobless claims Thursday By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 13 Spot gold held steady Wednesday, supported by a drop in the dollar and bargain hunting with prices near a one-month low, and looked on track to snap a four-day fall. In the absence of U.S. economic data, bullion investors awaited comments from Fed policymakers, including Chairman Ben Bernanke, due to speak at 7:00 p.m. EST (0000 GMT), for clues on the longevity of the Fed's stimulus. Bernanke's speech comes on the heels of divergent remarks by several other Fed officials. Minneapolis Fed Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said Tuesday monetary policy should remain accommodative, but Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart did not rule out a decision to taper the bond-buying stimulus at the December policy meeting, though he also said the Fed should keep policy very easy. The precious metal fell 1 percent in the previous session, and lost nearly 4 percent in the past four days. "Gold's negative price reaction to the possibility of a December Fed tapering indicates to us that the bullion market is likely to remain sensitive to expectations for changes in monetary policy," said James Steel, chief metals analyst at HSBC. Spot gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,268.81 an ounce by 1:37 p.m. U.S. Comex gold futures for December delivery underperformed spot gold, were down $2.80 at $1,268.30 an ounce. Investors now switch their focus on comments related to monetary policy that Fed Chairman nominee Janet Yellen will make at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday. Silver dropped 1.1 percent at $20.48 an ounce after dropping 3 percent in the previous session to a four-week low. In physical market news, the U.S. Mint's 2013 American Eagle silver bullion coin sales on Tuesday rose to an record high, highlighting retail investors' strong appetite for silver physical products. Spot platinum was down 0.4 percent at $1,424.20 an ounce and spot palladium fell 1.3 percent to $727.97 an ounce. Prices at 1:37 p.m. EDT (1837 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1268.30 -2.80 -0.2% -24.3% US silver 20.475 -0.003 -1.5% -32.3% US platinum 1430.90 -8.70 -0.6% -7.0% US palladium 730.50 -11.85 -1.6% 3.9% Gold 1268.81 1.20 0.1% -24.2% Silver 20.48 -0.22 -1.1% -32.4% Platinum 1424.20 -5.55 -0.4% -7.4% Palladium 727.97 -9.50 -1.3% 3.7% Gold Fix 1272.50 -3.50 -0.3% -23.5% Silver Fix 20.70 -40.00 -1.9% -30.9% Platinum Fix 1438.00 2.00 0.1% -5.6% Palladium Fix 740.00 1.00 0.1% 5.9%