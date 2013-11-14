* Yellen says imperative to promote very strong recovery * Better equities, stronger dollar could pressure gold * SPDR Gold Trust holdings down for 1st time nearly 2 weeks * Coming up: US import, export data, industrial output Fri. By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 14 Gold rose for a second session on Thursday, after the nominee for Federal Reserve chairman, Janet Yellen, defended the U.S. central bank's bold steps to spur growth, suggesting the massive bond-buying stimulus will continue. Answering questions before the Senate Banking Committee, Yellen made plain she would press forward with the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were confident a durable economic recovery was in place that could sustain job creation. "The possibility of continued tapering and Yellen's comment about the importance not to pull the plug too early is initially support of gold," said Thomas Power, senior commodity broker at futures brokerage RJO Futures. "In the long run, I think it's somewhat bearish for gold prices as the equities are going to continue to rally off this news," Power said. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,284.06 an ounce by 2:23 p.m. EST (1923 GMT), after snapping a four-day losing streak on Wednesday with a gain of nearly 1 percent. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $17.90 at $1,286.30 an ounce, with trading volume about 10 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows. Another analyst said a resurgent dollar could also weigh down on gold prices. "I expect the dollar to keep rising in the next few weeks and this rebound of gold to be temporary, because if the economy improves, the opportunity cost of holding gold would increase," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said. ETF OUTFLOWS In another gauge of investor sentiment, outflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, resumed on Wednesday after pausing the previous two weeks. Holdings in the fund fell 2.71 tonnes to a fresh four-year low of 865.71 tonnes. The World Gold Council cut its outlook for Indian demand in 2013 to around 900 tonnes from the 1,000 tonnes predicted previously as strict import rules introduced by New Delhi bite, while keeping its forecast for China unchanged at 1,000 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.6 percent to $20.70 an ounce. Platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,441.49 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.8 percent to $735.97 an ounce. 2:23 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1286.30 17.90 1.4 1277.30 1293.80 145,012 US Silver DEC 20.722 0.280 1.4 20.570 20.885 50,799 US Plat JAN 1444.10 12.10 0.8 1434.10 1457.90 8,953 US Pall DEC 739.80 4.35 0.6 732.95 741.80 5,574 Gold 1284.06 5.45 0.4 1279.03 1294.00 Silver 20.700 0.120 0.6 20.620 20.890 Platinum 1441.49 10.75 0.8 1434.50 1453.49 Palladium 735.97 6.00 0.8 735.39 740.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 162,373 189,283 23.18 -1.01 US Silver 65,731 58,610 35.14 1.70 US Platinum 9,129 12,978 20.36 0.00 US Palladium 8,361 5,806