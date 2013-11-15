* Gold gains nearly 2 percent in three days, still below
$1,300
* Fed chair nominee Yellen says will continue to support
economy
* Charts point to further gains in gold
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Gold held on to gains from the
previous two sessions on Friday after assurances from the likely
new Federal Reserve chief that the U.S. central bank would
continue its easy monetary policy for a while.
The prospect of the Fed's bullion-friendly bond purchases
being maintained for some time helped gold recover from a
four-week low hit earlier this week and it may now end a
two-week losing streak.
Yellen said on Thursday she would press forward with the
central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy until officials were
confident a durable economic recovery was in place that could
sustain job creation.
Answering questions before the Senate Banking Committee,
Yellen robustly defended the Fed's steps to spur economic
growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a
hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead
the U.S. central bank.
"Yellen is looking for a more solid recovery before she can
start easing (the stimulus)," said Helen Lau, an analyst at UOB
Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong.
"Markets were looking for a cue from her and they did get
reassurances of continued quantitative easing," Lau said,
referring to the Fed's bond-buying stimulus measures. "That
really lifted one of the major overhangs for gold."
Spot gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,286.30 an ounce by
0732 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent in each of the previous
two sessions.
Earlier this week, it hit a three-week low of $1,260.89.
Lau expects gold to end the year above $1,300. It has fallen
nearly 25 percent this year on fears the Fed would begin slowing
its $85 billion monthly bond purchases, which have helped
burnish gold's inflation-hedge appeal.
Spot gold is expected to rebound to $1,299 per ounce as it
has broken above resistance at $1,285, Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao said.
PRICES AT 0732 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1286.3 -0.71 -0.06 -23.18
Spot silver 20.72 -0.02 -0.1 -31.57
Spot platinum 1446 2.76 0.19 -5.8
Spot palladium 737.22 1 0.14 6.53
Comex gold Dec3 1286 -0.3 -0.02 -23.26
Comex silver Dec3 20.705 -0.017 -0.08 -31.69
Euro 1.3456
DXY 80.983
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Sunil Nair)