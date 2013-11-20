* Prices fail to gain despite dovish Bernanke comments
* Weak physical demand and lack of major economic data weigh
* Coming up: Minutes of Fed's October meeting at 1900 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Gold was trading in a tight
range on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the
minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the
session for clues on when the bank will trim its stimulus.
Bullion failed to make any headway despite dovish comments
from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about the bank's bond purchases
as a lack of major U.S. economic data and lacklustre physical
demand prevented investors from taking any big positions.
"Gold is in a holding pattern right now and is struggling to
find a catalyst to move prices either way," said Victor
Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ.
Thianpiriya said the next major event that could move prices
was the release of nonfarm payroll data, which is expected only
in early December.
"Physical demand is not weak but it is not explosive either
for the shorts to cover their positions," he said.
Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,274.24 an ounce
by 0708 GMT after ending flat in the previous session. The U.S.
dollar was under pressure but global shares held steady after
Bernanke's comments.
Minutes of the October 29-30 Fed meeting are due to be
released later on Wednesday, with investors looking for detail
of Fed discussions on the timing of any tapering.
Bernanke said on Tuesday the Fed will maintain ultra-easy
U.S. monetary policy for as long as needed and will only begin
to taper bond buying once it is assured that labour market
improvements would continue.
While the economy had made significant progress, it was
still far from where officials wanted it to be, Bernanke said,
supporting expectations that the Fed would not immediately roll
back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
The Fed may need to wait until next year, possibly until
March, before beginning to wind down its stimulus program,
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.
The bond purchases had been a key support for gold prices
until recently as investors sought a hedge against inflation.
However, the metal has dropped nearly 25 percent so far this
year as an improving economy prompted investors to channel money
towards stocks.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund and the best measurement of
gold market sentiment, fell 1.50 tonnes to 863.01 tonnes on
Tuesday - their lowest since February 2009.
PRICES AT 0708 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1274.24 -0.4 -0.03 -23.91
Spot silver 20.43 0.11 0.54 -32.53
Spot platinum 1408.3 -3.5 -0.25 -8.25
Spot palladium 718.75 0.75 0.1 3.87
Comex gold Dec3 1273.8 0.3 0.02 -23.99
Comex silver Dec3 20.455 0.121 0.6 -32.51
Euro 1.3541
DXY 80.646
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Gopakumar Warrier)