SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Gold was heading for its sharpest weekly drop in more than two months as strong U.S. economic data and a possible early rollback of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures sent the metal to its lowest since early July. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after hitting a fresh four and a half month low of $1,236.29 in the previous session. * Gold and silver were both on track for a near 4-percent weekly drop. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some strength in the economy. * Earlier this week, minutes of the Fed's October meeting showed central bankers could start tapering the $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus at one of their next few meetings. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 3.6 tonnes to 856.71 tonnes on Thursday - their lowest since early 2009. * A gas explosion has killed as many as 25 people in a gold mine in Africa's Guinea, a resident and a police source said on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the euro early in Asia on Friday, left exposed after promising data in both Germany and the United States underpinned the single currency and the U.S. dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany detailed Q3 GDP 0900 Germany IFO business survey 1600 U.S. Kansas Fed manufacturing survey PRICES AT 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1242.71 0.36 0.03 -25.79 Spot silver 19.94 0.02 0.1 -34.15 Spot platinum 1387.4 2.5 0.18 -9.62 Spot palladium 710.72 -0.25 -0.04 2.71 Comex gold Dec3 1242.1 -1.5 -0.12 -25.88 Comex silver Dec3 19.965 0.031 0.16 -34.13 Euro 1.3473 DXY 81.012 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)