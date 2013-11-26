SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Gold held onto the previous session's gains on Tuesday as short-covering from four-month lows offset pressure from worries over an early end to U.S. stimulus measures and mixed economic data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,251.66 an ounce by 0017 GMT. The metal had fallen to its lowest since early July on Monday before gaining 0.7 percent from short covering and options-related buying. * U.S. gold futures gained about 1 percent, tracking spot gold's gains. * Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes hit a 10-month low in October, but a strong rebound in services sector activity early this month suggested some resilience in the economy as the year winds down. * The mixed data adds to the uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin rolling back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.30 tonnes to 848.91 tonnes on Monday. * India's exports of gold jewellery slipped 7 percent in October as government restrictions continued to hit imports, and the trend is likely to continue for the rest of this year. * South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers vowed to carry on fighting for higher wages at Northam Platinum despite the firm warning that a three-week strike by over 7,000 workers was threatening its survival. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after the previous session's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord could translate into higher supplies, while Asian shares got off to a cautious start. DATA/EVENTS 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Housing starts 1330 U.S. Building permits 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index PRICES AT 0017 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot gold 1251.66 -0.55 -0.04 -25.25 Spot silver 20.2 -0.1 -0.49 -33.29 Spot platinum 1382.99 -1.25 -0.09 -9.9 Spot palladium 717.22 -1.5 -0.21 3.64 Comex gold Dec3 1251.4 10.2 0.82 -25.33 Comex silver Dec3 20.195 0.313 1.57 -33.37 Euro 1.353 DXY 80.804 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)