* Strong U.S. housing data leads to Fed tapering worries * Asian physical demand slows * SPDR Gold ETF holdings down again * Coming up: US durable goods Wednesday (Adds trader comment, updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 26 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, retreating from a one-week high set earlier in the session, as encouraging U.S. housing activity stirred fears the Federal Reserve will soon decide to reduce its bond-buying stimulus program. Bullion came under pressure after data showed permits for future U.S. home construction hit a near 5-1/2 year high in October, and a report showed the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20 metropolitan areas jumped 13.3 percent in September. The reports were the latest signs of strength in the economy, despite headwinds from rising mortgage rates and last month's partial government shutdown. "The positive building permits and Case Shiller numbers are signalling the possibility that tapering is back on the table, weighing down on the gold," said Thomas Capalbo, a precious metals broker at New York futures brokerage Newedge. Spot gold was down 0.9 percent at $1,241.24 an ounce by 3:05 p.m. EST (2005 GMT), having earlier hit $1,256.49 in early trading, its highest since Nov. 20. U.S. gold futures outperformed spot bullion, and they settled up 20 cents at $1,241.40 an ounce. Trading volume was at 282,600 lots, preliminary Reuters data showed, nearly double its 30-day average of 156,000 lots and largely boosted by the December-February contract rollover ahead of the December contract's first-notice day on Friday. Some investors reduced their bullish bets after a rally driven by buying related to Comex December option expiry on Monday, said Frank McGhee, head precious metals dealer at Chicago commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC. A higher S&P 500 equities index on the bright housing data also weakened gold's safe-haven appeal, traders said. LOW DEMAND Asian physical demand, which usually provides a floor for prices, has failed to pick up the way it did earlier this year when prices fell more than $200 an ounce in two days, dealers said. Outflows from gold funds continued, with SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, losing 3.30 tonnes on Monday. Outflows from the ETF, about 450 tonnes so far this year, have played a big role in denting prices. Silver fell 2.4 percent to $19.81 an ounce, having fallen to its lowest level since early August at $19.54 in the previous session. Platinum dropped 1.2 percent to $1,367.30 an ounce, while palladium slipped 0.5 percent to $715.47 an ounce. 3:05 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1241.40 0.20 0.0 1239.20 1257.80 159,482 US Silver DEC 19.848 -0.034 -0.2 19.785 20.290 48,356 US Plat JAN 1371.90 -5.90 -0.4 1368.50 1391.70 6,982 US Pall DEC 716.20 -3.70 -0.5 711.20 724.15 6,005 Gold 1241.24 -10.97 -0.9 1240.25 1256.49 Silver 19.810 -0.490 -2.4 19.820 20.300 Platinum 1367.30 -16.94 -1.2 1371.75 1389.50 Palladium 715.47 -3.25 -0.5 715.25 722.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 282,604 156,740 159,380 19.2 -0.79 US Silver 87,971 52,679 54,438 26.32 1.33 US Platinum 7,224 9,465 12,987 16.77 0.22 US Palladium 13,165 7,706 5,844 20.82 1.06 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore.; Editing by James Jukwey, Andre Grenon and Jim Marshall)