* Drop in U.S. jobless claims stirs ideas of Fed tapering * Platinum hits four-month low on technical selling * China's imports from Hong Kong highest in seven months * Coming up: U.S. markets shut on Thursday (Adds trader comment, updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 27 Gold fell on Wednesday, erasing initial gains, as a drop in U.S. jobless claims supported expectations the Federal Reserve will soon scale back its monetary stimulus, traders said. Platinum dropped about 1.5 percent to a four-month low, underperforming other precious metals, weighed down by technical selling and end-of-month book squaring by funds, traders said. Bullion prices were down for a second consecutive day after the unexpected drop in last week's U.S. jobless claims. However, a separate report showed continued weakness in business spending on capital goods. As a gauge of gold interest among funds and institutional investors, holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds fell on Tuesday, extending a trend of heavy outflows. "Negative sentiment and weak physical demand trends indicate further weakness in gold prices may continue in the months ahead," said Robert Haworth, senior investment strategist at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Gold investors digested news that Venezuela is evaluating a swap agreement involving gold reserves as a way to fortify dollar supplies in the OPEC nation, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,236.73 an ounce by 3:35 p.m. EST (2035 GMT), reversing gains of nearly 1 percent earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures settled down $3.60 at $1,237.80 an ounce. Trading volume was at 230,000 lots, preliminary Reuters data showed, nearly 40 percent above its 30-day average of 165,000 lots, lifted by the December-February contract rollover ahead of the December contract's first-notice day on Friday. With U.S. markets shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, market activity is expected to slow and not pick up until next week, traders said. CHINESE GOLD DEMAND, PLATINUM DOWN Losses in the gold market were limited after data showed China's net gold imports from Hong Kong hit the highest in seven months in October, while Chow Tai Fook, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market value, also posted a sharp rise in profits. Platinum fell 1.4 percent to $1,349.24 an ounce, having hit a four-month low of $1,346.30. Platinum is on track to fall 7 percent for the month. Some funds and commodity trading advisors may want platinum off their books ahead of the end of the month to dress up their portfolios, and that pressures prices, said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors. Silver dropped 0.9 percent to $19.65 an ounce, and palladium eased 0.3 percent to $714 an ounce. 3:35 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JAN 1237.80 -3.60 -0.3 1236.00 1253.20 460 US Silver MAR 19.682 -0.211 -1.1 19.655 20.140 42,851 US Plat JAN 1352.70 -19.20 -1.4 1351.00 1385.30 10,602 US Pall MAR 715.95 -2.50 -0.3 715.50 726.30 4,673 Gold 1236.73 -6.17 -0.5 1236.83 1254.20 Silver 19.650 -0.180 -0.9 19.650 20.100 Platinum 1349.24 -18.86 -1.4 1346.30 1382.75 Palladium 714.00 -1.97 -0.3 717.75 723.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 229,887 164,655 187,471 19 -0.17 US Silver 69,996 56,389 57,404 24.6 -1.72 US Platinum 11,001 9,465 12,889 16.15 -0.62 US Palladium 7,463 8,099 5,934 20.42 -0.40 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman, Jane Baird, Bob Burgdorfer and James Dalgleish)