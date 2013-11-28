SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Gold steadied on Thursday after a two-day decline but looked likely to fall back towards a 4-1/2 month low after a strong weekly jobs report stirred fears of an early end to U.S. stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,237.35 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * Platinum inched higher after losing more than 1 percent in each of the previous two sessions. Silver and palladium also ticked up. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week, for a second straight week of declines. Initial claims for state jobless benefits fell 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 316,000, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. * Investors fear strong economic data could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut back on its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases that burnish gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 5.70 tonnes to 843.21 tonnes on Wednesday. * Venezuela is evaluating a swap agreement involving gold reserves as a way to fortify dollar supplies in the OPEC nation, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday, amid chronic product shortages and inflation close to 55 percent. * China's net gold imports from Hong Kong climbed to their second-highest on record in October, as the country bought more than 100 tonnes of gold for a sixth straight month to meet unprecedented demand. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares held steady early on Thursday, although Japanese stocks look set to head back towards a 5-1/2 year peak reached in May after the yen fell sharply on the back of relatively positive U.S. economic data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices 0855 Germany Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 0900 Italy Business confidence 1000 Euro zone Business climate 1300 Germany Consumer inflation PRICES AT 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct YTD pct chg chg Spot gold 1237.35 0.56 0.05 -26.11 Spot silver 19.64 0 0 -35.14 Spot platinum 1352.99 2.74 0.2 -11.86 Spot palladium 715.25 1.75 0.25 3.36 Comex gold Dec3 1236.8 -1 -0.08 -26.2 Comex silver Dec3 19.635 0.002 0.01 -35.22 Euro 1.3569 DXY 80.736 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)