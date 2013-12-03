SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Gold traded near a five-month
low on Tuesday as strong U.S. data stoked fears of an early end
to the Federal Reserve's stimulus, and the metal looked
vulnerable to further falls as more data is due this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,222.56 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping 2.6 percent in the previous
session - its biggest one-day fall in two months. It fell to
$1,217.39 on Monday, its lowest since early July.
* A gauge of U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in
November and construction spending increased solidly in October,
in the latest indication the economy was gaining strength
despite fiscal headwinds.
* The data could bring the Fed a step closer to scaling back
its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases. Markets fear the
tapering could begin as early as this month when the bank meets
for its policy meeting on Dec. 17-18.
* Data on U.S. GDP and nonfarm payrolls is set to be
released later this week and could further give clues about the
strength of the economy.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut bullish bets in futures
and options of U.S. gold and silver, and they reduced net shorts
in copper for the week ended Nov. 26, a report by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed.
* U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle silver coins in November
fell 27 percent year-on-year, while the Perth Mint's sales of
gold bars and coins fell by nearly a third in the same period.
* UBS slashed its 2014 average price forecast for gold,
saying that the yellow metal was unlikely to regain its positive
appeal amid an upbeat outlook for the global economy and the
timing of tapering by the Fed.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares slipped and the dollar firmed on Tuesday,
while the yen tumbled on speculation of further central bank
easing.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1445 U.S. ISM-New York business activity
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1222.56 2.9 0.24 -26.99
Spot silver 19.2 0.07 0.37 -36.59
Spot platinum 1343.62 5.87 0.44 -12.47
Spot palladium 710.25 1.5 0.21 2.64
Comex gold Dec3 1222.3 0.4 0.03 -27.06
Comex silver Dec3 19.25 -0.03 -0.2 -36.49
Euro 1.3544
DXY 80.875
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)