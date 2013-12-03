* Gold steady after 2.6 percent drop overnight
* Physical demand ticks up on lower prices
* Technicals point to more price falls
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 Gold traded near a five-month
low on Tuesday as strong U.S. economic data stoked fears of an
early end to the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus, and the
metal appeared vulnerable to further declines as more data is
due this week.
Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,223.6 an ounce
by 0739 GMT, but remained close to its lowest levels since early
July following Monday's 2.6 percent fall in the wale of data
showing U.S. factory data hit a 2-1/2-year high in
November.
The strong data could bring the Fed closer to tapering a
mega-stimulus programme that has boosted gold's appeal as an
inflation hedge. Investors fear the Fed could begin tapering
later this month when it holds a policy meeting on Dec. 17-18.
Physical demand improved on Tuesday, without matching levels
seen during price drops earlier this year, dealers said.
"No one wants to make big bets towards the end of the year,
especially when people are still cautious about when
quantitative easing will end," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer
at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"This is making people sell out of gold and invest in the
stock market. And liquidations by exchange-traded funds have not
stopped, so this is also hurting sentiment."
Investors will scour U.S. GDP and nonfarm payrolls data
later this week for clues to when the Fed will taper.
With a recovering economy and a stronger dollar, investors
have been shifting money to equities. The top eight ETFs backed
by gold - often seen as a safe-haven asset - have seen outflows
of about 680 tonnes so far this year.
Gold has lost about 27 percent of its value so far this
year.
PHYSICAL DEMAND
Dealers said physical buying in Asia increased on Tuesday
due to the sharp overnight drop in prices, but many consumers
were still on the sidelines as they expected prices to go lower.
In China, the largest buyer of bullion, premiums of 99.99
percent purity gold climbed to about $11 an ounce from $7 on
Monday on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, but still far short of the
$30-$40 levels seen in April-May.
U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle silver coins in November
fell 27 percent year-on-year, while the Perth Mint's sales of
gold bars and coins fell by nearly a third in the same period.
PRICES AT 0739 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1223.6 3.94 0.32 -26.93
Spot silver 19.26 0.13 0.68 -36.39
Spot platinum 1341.7 3.95 0.3 -12.59
Spot palladium 711 2.25 0.32 2.75
Comex gold Dec3 1222.6 0.7 0.06 -27.04
Comex silver Dec3 19.265 -0.024 -0.12 -36.44
Euro 1.3551
DXY 80.866
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Richard Pullin, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Simon
Cameron-Moore)