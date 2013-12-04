* Next support below $1,200 -analyst
* SPDR fund sees outflow of 1.8 tonnes on Tuesday
(Updates prices; adds new 5-month low)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 4 Gold hit a fresh 5-month low on
Wednesday as investors awaited more U.S. economic data due later
this week to gauge the outlook for Federal Reserve bond
purchases that have boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
The metal has been under pressure as markets believe a
recovering economy could prompt the Fed to slow the pace of its
$85 billion in monthly bond purchases from this month.
Spot gold had eased 0.5 percent to $1,217.06 an ounce
by 0756 GMT. It fell to a low of $1,215.49 earlier in the
session - its lowest since early July.
The metal has hit a fresh five-month low in every session
this week.
Analysts say prices are set to decline further, most likely
to below $1,200 an ounce as there are no supporting factors.
"The failure to go any higher than $1,226 per ounce (in the
previous session) despite a weaker dollar is yet another sign of
weakness," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures
Pte Ltd.
"Prices are likely to continue trading in a tight range
below $1,226. There is a lack of support at least until $1,195."
Data on U.S. GDP and nonfarm payrolls is expected later this
week and should provide clues about the stimulus outlook just
ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting in Dec. 17-18.
The Fed's money-printing for bond purchases has played a key
role in pushing gold prices higher over the last few years.
However, a recovering U.S. economy has prompted talk of an
end to the stimulus measures and a shifting of investor money to
equities from safe-haven gold.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.80 tonnes on Tuesday to
841.41 tonnes - their lowest since early 2009.
A record outflow from the fund this year of 460 tonnes has
helped fuel a 27 percent decline in gold prices since the start
of the year.
Physical buying, which tends to provide a floor to prices,
has failed to pick up in a big way in recent weeks as most
consumers had bought a lot more than necessary during earlier
price drops this year.
They are now waiting on the sidelines expecting further
declines in prices, according to dealers.
PRICES AT 0756 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot gold 1217.06 -6.45 -0.53 -27.32
Spot silver 19 -0.12 -0.63 -37.25
Spot platinum 1344.8 -9.45 -0.7 -12.39
Spot palladium 712.72 -0.78 -0.11 2.99
Comex gold Dec3 1216.7 -4.1 -0.34 -27.4
Comex silver Dec3 19.015 -0.05 -0.26 -37.26
Euro 1.357
DXY 80.741
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
