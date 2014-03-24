SINGAPORE, March 24 Gold edged lower on Monday after posting its biggest weekly drop since November on the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike in early 2015, denting the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased $2.25 an ounce to $1,331.69 by 0026 GMT. * U.S. gold was at $1,332.60 an ounce, down $3.40. * Palladium added $2.72 an ounce to $791.72. It rallied to $797.00 on Friday, its highest since August 2011, on a miners' strike in South Africa and concerns the standoff between major producer Russia and the West over Crimea could escalate. * NATO's top military commander said on Sunday that Russia had built up a "very sizeable" force on its border with Ukraine and Moscow may have Moldova, another ex-Soviet republic, in its sights after annexing Crimea. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.52 percent to 816.97 tonnes on Friday from 812.78 tonnes on Thursday. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in gold futures and options to the highest level since December 2012, as worries about tensions in Ukraine and China's economy boosted speculative interest for a sixth straight week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares lurched lower in a cautious start to the week on Monday, as investors were hobbled by the persistent tensions in Ukraine, uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy and worries about slowing growth in China. * The dollar index stood at 80.130 on Monday, little changed from late New York levels on Friday, but still not far off a three-week peak of 80.354 set on Thursday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 - China HSBC flash manufacturing/PMI 2030 - US National activity index 2145 - US Markit Mfg PMI Flash PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1331.69 -2.25 -0.17 10.52 Spot Silver 20.18 -0.08 -0.39 3.97 Spot Platinum 1435.50 4.25 +0.30 4.97 Spot Palladium 791.72 2.72 +0.34 11.04 COMEX GOLD APR4 1332.60 -3.40 -0.25 10.88 4238 COMEX SILVER MAY4 20.24 -0.07 +0.00 4.49 1031 Euro/Dollar 1.3790 Dollar/Yen 102.33 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)