* Fed official: US interest rate could rise to 4 pct by 2016 * Investment demand strong as ETF holdings up * Physical flow from Hong Kong to China grows in Feb (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, March 25 Gold edged up on Tuesday as a combination of bargain hunting, technical buying and lingering geopolitical tensions helped bullion to rebound from its previous session's two-percent drop. The yellow metal initially fell to a five-week low after data showed U.S. consumer confidence surged to a six-year high in March and house prices increased solidly in January in signs of economic strength. In the previous session, a weaker dollar against other major currencies failed to boost gold buying. Gold largely ignored a flat U.S. dollar index on Tuesday. Analyst said that technical buying after a bullish "golden cross" chart pattern provided underpinnings for gold. "Gold's long-term averages are still pointing to an upward trend. A lack of follow through in the currency market is reflective of what's going on in the metals market," said Bill Wosnack, COMEX gold option floor trader at Atlantic Floor Group. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,311.26 an ounce by 1:57 p.m. EDT (1757 GMT), having earlier hit $1,305.59. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up 20 cents at $1,311.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold's gains were limited after Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said he believes the Fed should aim to raise short-term rates to 3 percent by the end of 2015 and 4 percent by the end of 2016. "Plosser's comments triggered that selloff in gold that took us down to $1,306 and then we had some dovish statement from the ECB, which took some heat off the metal," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said. The European Central Bank could buy loans and other assets from banks to help support the euro zone economy, Germany's Bundesbank has said, marking a radical softening of its stance on the contested policy. Investors were also watching the Ukraine crisis. Russia and the West drew a tentative line under the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama and his allies agreed to hold off on more damaging economic sanctions unless Moscow goes beyond the seizure of Crimea. As a gauge of investor interest, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to their highest since December at 821.47 tonnes on Monday. In the physical market, Hong Kong's net gold exports to China jumped 25 percent in February after a drop in the previous month, data showed, but demand in March could be curbed by a weaker yuan and the discounted prices on the mainland, dealers said. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1 percent to $19.91 an ounce and platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,415.50 an ounce. Palladium also slipped 0.7 percent to $786 an ounce, having touched its highest since August 2011 at $799.50 in the previous session on worries of supply disruptions from top producers Russia and South Africa. 1:57 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1311.40 0.20 0.0 1306.00 1318.00 142,542 US Silver MAY 19.979 -0.088 -0.4 19.905 20.215 33,675 US Plat APR 1420.90 -10.30 -0.7 1420.00 1437.00 14,348 US Pall JUN 789.40 -4.95 -0.6 783.20 797.50 4,594 Gold 1311.26 2.14 0.2 1306.50 1317.25 Silver 19.910 0.020 0.1 19.920 20.190 Platinum 1415.50 -7.00 -0.5 1421.50 1433.50 Palladium 786.00 -5.40 -0.7 784.50 794.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 192,032 173,356 185,372 17.17 -0.42 US Silver 38,642 63,575 58,321 26.85 2.49 US Platinum 24,004 14,142 13,271 19.88 0.75 US Palladium 4,619 7,699 5,718 28.14 5.46 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Anthony Barker and Marguerita Choy)