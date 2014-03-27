SINGAPORE, March 27 Gold moved up slightly on
Thursday, stepping away from a six-week low as the metal's
safe-haven appeal was boosted by weaker equities.
However, gains were kept in check by a second straight day of
outflows from gold funds and encouraging U.S. manufacturing
data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,305.60 an ounce
by 0016 GMT. The metal hit $1,298.29 in the previous session -
its lowest since Feb. 13.
* Data on Wednesday showed orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rebounded in February.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to
816.97 tonnes on Wednesday.
* Barclays raised its 2014 gold forecast to $1,250 per ounce
from $1,205, saying the change comes after taking into account
gold's year-to-date performance.
* South Africa's government mediator met with the striking
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union on Wednesday
to restart talks aimed at ending a crippling platinum strike now
entering its tenth week.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a skittish start on Thursday
following a late dip on Wall Street amid talk of tougher
sanctions on Russia and a drop in technology stocks.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Consumer confidence
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply
0900 Italy Business confidence
1230 U.S. Final Q4 GDP
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending home sales
PRICES AT 0016 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1305.6 2.11 0.16
Spot silver 19.82 0.14 0.71
Spot platinum 1408.25 6.75 0.48
Spot palladium 777.25 1.25 0.16
Comex gold 1306.3 2.9 0.22
Comex silver 19.84 0.06 0.3
Euro 1.3785
DXY 79.998
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)