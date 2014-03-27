(updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 27 Gold held steady just above
$1,300 on Thursday as the metal's safe-haven appeal was boosted
by weaker equities, but gains were limited by a second day of
outflows from gold funds.
Spot gold was flat at $1,302.96 an ounce by 0721 GMT.
Asian markets were in skittish mood on Thursday following a soft
finish on Wall Street and amid simmering tensions over Ukraine.
The metal fell to a six-week low of $1,298.29 in the
previous session, trading below the $1,300 level briefly before
moving back up.
"The technical outlook for gold is bearish, and barring
sudden changes in fundamentals, this technical bearishness is
likely to prevail over even slightly more optimistic sentiments
from the fund side," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Liu said the 15-mintue chart reveals potential for the gold
price to break below $1,300 per ounce soon.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.80 tonnes to 816.97
tonnes on Wednesday after losing 2.70 tonnes in the previous
session.
Bullion has been under pressure recently, after hitting a
six-month high of $1,391.76 earlier this month.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last week suggested
that interest rates could rise in the first half of 2015,
raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and
sparking a sharp retracement in prices.
Physical demand from key consumer Asia has also been weak.
Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.6
percent on worries over supply constraints.
South Africa's government mediator met with the striking
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union on Wednesday
to restart talks aimed at ending a crippling platinum strike now
entering its tenth week.
Palladium was also supported by geopolitical tensions
in Russia - the world's biggest producer of the metal.
PRICES AT 0721 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Chg
Spot gold 1302.96 -0.53 -0.04
Spot silver 19.73 0.05 0.25
Spot platinum 1410 8.5 0.61
Spot palladium 774.7 -1.3 -0.17
Comex gold 1303.9 0.5 0.04
Comex silver 19.745 -0.035 -0.18
Euro 1.3782
DXY 80.046
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam,
Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)